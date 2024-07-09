Xiaomi’s new «smart» factory will operate 24/7 without people and produce 60 smartphones per minute

Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun has announced that a new generation factory designed to produce smartphones will soon start operating. It is located in Changping, Beijing.

The new factory will be a «dark factory», which will be able to work 24 hours a day without people. In addition, the machines in the factory can cooperate with each other. The factory can also create a dust-free environment by itself through micron-level dust removal.

The quality of production at the plant will be controlled by intelligent machines of its own design. It is claimed that the automated production process will make it possible to produce one smartphone every second. Theoretically, if the factory is able to operate smoothly around the clock all year round, its production capacity will be 31.5 million smartphones per year.

Xiaomi has invested 2.4 billion yuan (about $330 million) in the development of the new production process. The new plant in Changping covers a construction area of 81,000 square meters. It has been certified as a «national intelligent manufacturing enterprise» with an annual production capacity of 10 million flagship smartphones. This factory will produce the upcoming foldable phones – Xiaomi MIX Fold 4 and Xiaomi MIX Filp.

According to the commercial, the smart factory — is just a small step for Xiaomi in exploring the future, which has just begun.

Source: gizmochina