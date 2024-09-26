Xiaomi unveiled Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G, 14 Pro 5G and 14 5G — big changes in everything but the screens

The new Xiaomi Redmi series consists of three models: Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G, Note 14 Pro 5G, and Note 14 5G. But more will almost certainly follow.

The series has received updates to displays, processors, and cameras. Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G became the first smartphone with Snapdragon 7s Gen 3. The phones received Xiaomi HyperOS based on Android 14.

Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G

The flagship of the series has a 6.67″ OLED screen with curved edges, 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The display has a peak brightness of 3000 nits, 1920 Hz PWM, and a 2560 Hz sensor. It offers up to 16 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512 GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The phone has a 6200 mAh battery with 90W fast charging. Additionally, Xiaomi T1 signal enhancement chip is installed.

The camera unit includes a 50MP main camera with optical stabilization, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 50MP telephoto camera with 2.5x zoom and stabilization.

The front panel has 20 MP for selfies. The screen is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus 2, on the back — Gorilla Glass 7i. The smartphone is protected against dust and water according to the IP69 / IP68 / IP66 standard.

Changes: Redmi Note 14 Pro+ has a radically larger battery compared to the 5000 mAh of the 13th, but the charging speed has decreased from 120 W to 90 W. MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra has been replaced by Snapdragon 7s Gen 2. TV — 50 MP instead of 2 MP. 200 MP main camera replaced by 50 MP.

Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G

This phone has a lot in common with the older model: display characteristics, water and dust protection. However, it is powered by a Dimensity 7300 Ultra processor and has up to 12 GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and up to 512 GB of storage based on the UFS 2.2 standard.

The battery capacity of Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G is 5500 mAh, it supports charging from 45 watts. The phone is equipped with a 50 MP main camera with OIS, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2 MP macro camera.

Changes: Redmi Note 14 Pro has the same display size as the Note 13 Pro, including the refresh rate. The predecessor had a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor. In Note 14 Pro, the main 200 MP camera has been replaced with a 50 MP camera. The ultra-wide-angle lens has been updated to 12 MP.

Note 14 Pro has a 5500 mAh battery compared to its predecessor’s 5100 mAh. The charging speed has been reduced from 67 watts to 45 watts. Redmi Note 14 5G The most inexpensive smartphone in the series has a 6.67″ flat OLED screen with FHD+ resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate (peak brightness 2100 nits, SGS eye protection, PW Dimming 2160 Hz, TUv Rheinland certificate). It is equipped with a Dimensity 7025 Ultra processor, up to 12 GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and up to 256 GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

The 5110 mAh battery supports 45W charging. The cameras are 50 MP with OIS, 2 MP macro and a 16 MP selfie camera. This model has IP64 protection and Gorilla Glass 5.

Changes: Redmi Note 14 5G received a new processor instead of the Dimensity 6080 of its predecessor. The battery has increased to 5110 mAh compared to 5000 mAh. The charging speed has been improved from 33W to 45W. The 108MP main camera in Note 13 5G has been replaced by a 50MP one.

Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G costs from $270 in China, Note 14 Pro 5G — from $200, Note 14 5G — from $170. As always, phones for the European market, which will appear later, may differ.

Sources: GSMArena, 91mobiles, TheTechOutlook