«You are not suitable for us»: An IT company hired a guy and asked him twice to pay taxes in advance

An IT company hired an IT specialist and asked him to pay taxes on his future salary — 18%, or UAH 2,800, right away. However, the guy did not wait for the salary.

I found a job, went through training, signed a contract

Aitivets said that he posted his resume on various job search sites. And then one day he received a message from a company from robota.ua that was interested in his resume.

He was redirected to another HR, who told him about the conditions of training and internships at the company. He contacted the recruiter on Telegram, who asked him to fill out a test form and complete a test task.

As a result, he signed a contract and started studying at Rocket Academy. After successful training, he was first redirected to a lead, and then the IT specialist began to perform work in the form of various tasks that were sent to him.

18% tax from $180

After he started doing work in the form of various tasks that were sent to him, he earned about $180. But then he was informed that in order to receive his salary, he had to pay payroll tax, namely 18% (1462 UAH).

But that was not the end of the story: later, his employer told him that the company had some «unforeseen» problem, his account was blocked, and on December 4, he had to transfer another UAH 1462 from his own card to another account, provided that he would be allowed to work again within an hour.

But after that, the employer wrote that the guy was not a good fit for the company. He was not paid his salary.

What to do next?

After examining the information, the pre-trial investigation body needed to examine the information contained in the documents containing banking secrecy on the affected payer’s bank account.

Therefore, the investigator of the Investigation Sector of the Bila Tserkva Department of the Main Department of the National Police in Kyiv Region requested temporary access to the items and documents. In particular, the bank accounts of the victim and the company.

At the moment, the investigation is ongoing, and law enforcement officers are checking the accounts and transactions of the IT specialist and the company.