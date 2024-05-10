YouTube for Android TV gets updated sidebar interface

The YouTube app for Android TV has received an interface update. The developers have added a new animation when accessing the side menu bar with updated highlighting of items during navigation.

When you access the YouTube sidebar in the Android TV app, a new slide animation shows how the section titles slide up and the current tab slides to the right.

The old animation simply moves into view with icons such as Search, Home, Music, Movies & TV, Gaming, Subscriptions, Library, and More, which have text descriptions. However, the updated animation has a smaller icon sidebar that initially shows only the Search, Home, Music, Movies & TV, and More icons. Only when you use the remote control does the side menu of this section open with additional options.

It’s unclear how widespread the update is, but it has been spotted on several Android and Google TV devices, including the Nvidia Shield TV and Chromecast with Google TV.

In addition, the appearance of the side menu elements has also changed. Lately, we’ve seen more YouTube sections lose their sharp edges in favor of rounded corners and softer sections. These changes are steps towards the introduction of the Material You look and feel. Recently, in a related move, .

Thus, each item in the side menu now stands out a little more against the main background. The distance between each of the floating switches has also increased. The icons remain unchanged. These changes don’t affect the functionality of the YouTube sidebar when watching on Android TV.

Source: 9to5google