YouTube on iOS will ask for tracking permission to show more personalized ads

Starting with iOS 14.5, Apple required app developers to notify users about broader tracking so that they could opt-in or opt-out. In 2021, Google apps have stopped certain tracking methods (IDFA) to comply and do not have to show this notification. However, YouTube will soon start asking iOS users if they want to enable «more personalized ads» with the App Tracking Transparency (ATT) notice.

In the near future, YouTube for iOS will show a one-time permission request — do you want YouTube to track your activity on other companies’ apps and websites? — with two options:

Allow. In this case, the application activity will be linked to third-party applications and websites to display personalized advertising and analytics.

Do not track. In this case, the application activity will not be linked to third-party applications and websites to display personalized advertising and analytics. In-app advertising will be less personalized, which may result in less relevant ads or more frequent repetition of ads.

This request will not appear for YouTube Premium subscribers and users with child accounts on YouTube.

Later, the user can change their permission through the iOS settings section: Settings > Privacy & Security > Tracking.

Source: 9to5google