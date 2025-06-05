YouTuber disassembles Nintendo Switch 2 and shows components under a microscope

The ProModding YouTube channel showed the Nintendo Switch 2 and its components from the inside, in particular, the NVIDIA chip and SK hynix memory.

The process of disassembling the portable console seems easier than with modern phones. The components are relatively easy to remove, but in the case of the side stickers and the back cover, it requires the right amount of effort and patience. An enthusiast was able to disassemble the device relatively quickly and remove the motherboard (but longer than the length of the video — it is sped up and edited).

There is a lot of metal shielding on the board’s chips, but it’s not too difficult to remove if you remove the antennas first. To free up the motherboard, you need to disconnect the cooling system and battery.

Once the shielding is removed, cleaning off the thermal paste makes it possible to see the NVIDIA processor. Its name, GMLX30-A1, confirms previous leaks. For those viewers who want to thoroughly examine the electronics, the YouTuber filmed everything in detail under a microscope.

Nintendo recently updated its license agreement. According to the changes, users are prohibited from «circumventing, altering, decrypting, destroying, interfering with, or otherwise bypassing any features or protections of the Nintendo Account Services, including through the use of any equipment». If you disassemble —, the company reserves the right to disable the device. So it’s better to watch it on YouTube.

Nintendo Switch 2 is more expensive than the previous generation console, and this also applies to repair services. Nintendo Japan has published a price list, according to which the cost of repairing the display, battery, and motherboard has increased by up to 92%. Outside of Japan, the cost may be even higher.

