Zoom unveils Workplace, a large-scale AI platform for collaboration

Zoom has introduced the new Zoom Workplace, an AI-powered collaboration platform with Zoom AI Companion capabilities.

About it says in the official blog on the company’s website.

Zoom Workplace provides a choice and allows customers to optimize their work through APIs, SDKs, and more than 2500 integrations in the Zoom App Marketplace, including integrations with Microsoft, Google, and others.

New features

Zoom Workplace is powered by Zoom AI Companion . It is an AI assistant that will help to increase productivity during the working day thanks to high-quality and accurate results. Zoom notes that AI Companion’s transcription was performed with 95% accuracy and produced results that were four times faster than the web version of ChatGPT-4.

Ask AI Companion will create materials to prepare for the rallies, draw up the agenda and generate ideas.