Zoom unveils Workplace, a large-scale AI platform for collaboration

Zoom has introduced the new Zoom Workplace, an AI-powered collaboration platform with Zoom AI Companion capabilities.
About it says in the official blog on the company’s website.
Zoom Workplace provides a choice and allows customers to optimize their work through APIs, SDKs, and more than 2500 integrations in the Zoom App Marketplace, including integrations with Microsoft, Google, and others.
New features
- Zoom Workplace is powered by Zoom AI Companion. It is an AI assistant that will help to increase productivity during the working day thanks to high-quality and accurate results. Zoom notes that AI Companion’s transcription was performed with 95% accuracy and produced results that were four times faster than the web version of ChatGPT-4.
- Ask AI Companion will create materials to prepare for the rallies, draw up the agenda and generate ideas.
- It will appear Zoom Team Chat — a place where you can create groups of channels and share them with colleagues, work in whiteboards and chat at the same time.
- New collaborative editing and permission management capabilities for Microsoft OneDrive and Google Drive
- Smart name badges with nameswhich will allow other meeting participants to see the person’s name in the Zoom Room.
- Updated AI for Zoom Phone. It will summarize rallies and receive key information from voice mail and SMS messages.
- Introduce more features of the Workvivo platformwhich Zoom acquired last year. It will broadcast important updates, news, and events to employees on Zoom-certified devices for Zoom Rooms.