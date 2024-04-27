The director of the movie «Alien: Romulus» showed the facepalm model in action — the alien ran on the floor

Fede Alvarez, director of «Alien: Romulus», shared a behind-the-scenes video laughingstock (facehugger), which turned out to be not just a passive prop, but quite naturally ran around the room with the help of radio control

In the almost 20-second video, Alvarez demonstrated a very impressive robot that was created by the New Zealand special effects and props company Wētā Workshop.

Playing with my favorite toy on set of #AlienRomulus last summer. RC Facehugger created by the amazing team from @wetaworkshop Happy #AlienDay everybody! pic.twitter.com/XKqc5StFtR — Fede Alvarez (@fedalvar) April 26, 2024

«Playing with my favorite shooting toy «Alien: Romulus» last summer. Happy Aliens Day to everyone!», — the director wrote.

Alvarez said that the facehuggers were the creatures from the «Alien» franchise that scared him the most. This led to his decision to film the confrontation between their pack and the main character of «Alien: Romulus», played by Kaley Spani.

«Alien: Romulus» tells the story of a group of space colonists trapped on a remote station infested with xenomorphs. In addition to Spanaway, the cast includes David Jonsson, Archie Reno, Isabela Merced, Spike Fearn, and Eileen Wu. The film will be released in theaters on August 15, 2024.