Selected NVIDIA — MSI Radeon RX graphics cards disappear

MSI Radeon RX 7000 series video cards are mysteriously disappearing from stores around the world Australia, USA and Germany. The company recognizes this fact and commented on it for the website Hardware Luxx:

«When it comes to graphics cards, we are currently more focused on RTX cards. However, the cooperation with AMD is important and extremely relevant for us. We see very positive developments, especially in the area of motherboards».

Thus, it has been confirmed that the range of AMD graphics cards is not currently in the focus of MSI’s attention, instead the company is betting on NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX. At the same time, the company continues to develop motherboards for AMD processors and sees potential in this.

The cooperation between MSI and AMD has suffered before: the manufacturer did not immediately start producing the Radeon RX 7900, and MSI did not offer «Made by AMD» graphics cards. A year later, this happened again with the introduction of the Radeon RX 7800 XT and Radeon RX 7700 XT. It is not known how the recall will affect MSI’s business as a graphics card supplier. In any case, AMD seems to be slowly losing another partner that could have implemented good in-house developments.