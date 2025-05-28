Zotac has shown a mini-PC with desktop NVIDIA RTX 5060 Ti

Zotac’s mini-PC hides a low-profile NVIDIA RTX 5060 Ti from the same manufacturer. At Computex, it didn’t hide anything, as it was demonstrated with a transparent lid.

Zotac announced the Magnus EN75060TC model before the show, and during the event, the PC was spotted by journalists Hardware&Co. The included video card consumes 180 watts and needs to be properly cooled. You can see that it is provided by two small fans, probably with a high speed.

However, it is not quite a desktop RTX 5060 Ti in the usual sense. The video card cannot be removed or replaced with another. Despite its desktop format, it is actually soldered to the motherboard. It is interesting that the card has a full PCIe 16x connection, although it does not need it — GB206 graphics processor supports only 8 lines. This may indicate plans to integrate more powerful graphics cards into the model in the future, but nothing is known about it.

In addition to the 5060 Ti, the 2.65-liter chassis houses 16 GB of RAM in the form of two DDR5 SO-DIMMs and Intel Core Ultra 255H processor. The motherboard has two M.2 2280 ports (one of which also supports SATA SSDs), two 2.5G Ethernet ports, and support for Bluetooth 5.4 and Wi-Fi 7.

It seems that buyers won’t get a transparent variant — the production version will come with a traditional honeycomb mesh. Zotac has not yet announced the price and availability of the model.