It’s official: GitHub Copilot Chat is now available on iOS and Android

Microsoft-owned GitHub has released Copilot Chat on iOS and Android.

GitHub Copilot Chat appeared at the end of 2023, but all this time it was available only on a PC or in a browser.

Now developers can download the GitHub for iOSorAndroid and log in to your account. After that, they will need to get an individual GitHub Copilot Individual license if they don’t already have one (this can be done directly in the mobile apps).

Developers accessing the service through a GitHub Copilot Business or GitHub Copilot Enterprise license will need to contact their administrators.

GitHub Copilot Chat features

GitHub Copilot Chat has over 100,000 public repositories. This allows developers to learn more about a number of different ways to code their projects.

Subscription — from $10 to $39 per month

GitHub offers individual users access to Copilot for $10 per month or $100 per year with a free trial. GitHub Business subscribers pay $19 per month for Copilot for each user. In February, GitHub Copilot Enterprise was officially launched for enterprise customers. It costs $39 per month per person.

Yesterday it was announced that Ukrainian language was added to Copilot for Microsoft 365.

Copilot for Microsoft 365 is available for Microsoft 365 E3, E5, Business Standard, Business Premium, Office 365 E3, and E5 business customers. Microsoft plans to make Copilot for Microsoft 365 available to businesses of all types and sizes. Customers who have Microsoft 365 F3 and F1 (for frontline workers), Office 365 E1, Business Basic, and more will be able to purchase Copilot for Microsoft 365 in the coming weeks.