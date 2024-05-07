In April, the number of vacancies for IT specialists increased on the labor market. DOU and Djinni saw record numbers, which was in line with the situation on the labor market as a whole.

However, the increase in the number of vacancies and the decrease in competition did not affect the level of IT salaries.

Staff shortage is getting worse

According to the statistics of Work.ua, The labor market shortage is only getting worse: there are more and more vacancies, the number of job seekers is decreasing slightly, and competition continues to decline

At the same time, the average salary has not changed for the third month in a row

In April, employers posted 111,095 job offers on Work.ua This is a record number of vacancies since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

Due to a significant increase in the number of job offers, the average number of responses per job per month has fallen again. It has dropped to its lowest level since the full-scale invasion

There are more and more vacancies

IT specialists are no exception According to the DOUIn April, companies posted 5,021 vacancies — 218 more than in March. This is the second time since the beginning of this year that the number of vacancies has reached the five thousand mark — in 2023, this level was never reached.

On Djinni recruiters published 10,486 vacancies, which is 672 more than in March.

The iOS, C++, and PHP categories grew the most. Also, more vacancies were published for QA.

At DOU, the picture is slightly different. Data Science, Golang, and React are among the leaders. However, they also compare January 2024 with April 2024.

In April, candidates sent responses to 13,086 vacancies. This is 600 more than last month, according to Djinni. At the same time, the number of responses continues to fall, although not as sharply as before. Now it is 20.76 responses per vacancy per month (in March it was 21.1).

At the same time, there were 963 hires on Djinni in April — 140 more than in March and only 40 less than in April. But this did not affect salaries.

Salaries will not be increased

According to Djinni, the salaries of senior developers hired in April are — at the level of last year, but junior and middle — by $200-$500 dollars less.

The median salary of developers with no experience in April returned to the standard $500 (in February, it fell to $400). But developers with one year of experience lowered the bar to $625. Back in January, it was $800.

In April, those with two years of experience asked for an average of $1650, while a year ago it was —$2000. And in 2022, — $2500. Nowadays, developers with 3-4 years of experience write this salary in their profiles. They have lowered their salary expectations by $500 compared to last year.

$4000 is the average salary expectation of candidates with 5-6 years of experience and $5000 for those with 7+ years of experience. A year ago, it was the same, but in 2021, it was 500-1000 more.

Top hires in April

Last month, Djinni had an abnormally high number of Solutions Architect — 4 out of 6 top positions. Data Architect was on one more.

It should be noted that in March, the situation was somewhat similar: a decline in competition with record hiring, but for lower salaries.