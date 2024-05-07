Ukrainian language added to Copilot for Microsoft 365

Microsoft has announced support for the Ukrainian language in Copilot for Microsoft 365. Ukrainian is one of 16 languages added to the service.

Copilot for Microsoft 365 combines the power of large-scale language models (LLMs) with business data and Microsoft 365 apps to unleash creativity, increase productivity, and enhance skills.

Copilot integrates with Microsoft 365 in two ways.

It’s built into Word, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams Excel, and more.

It also integrates between applications, working with all the company’s data stored in the cloud. And with user content: documents, calendar, chats, meetings, contacts.

«I am pleased to announce that the Ukrainian language is now supported in Copilot for Microsoft 365. This is a significant step in providing access to cutting-edge technological innovations for Ukrainian-speaking users. The introduction of innovative tools in Ukrainian not only recognizes the unique culture and needs of Ukraine, but also ensures that we can participate in and benefit from the technological advances that are shaping our world. The future looks promising, and it speaks our language!”», commented Leonid Polupan, Microsoft Ukraine and Baltic States Director.

Microsoft 365 apps are localized to the user’s language based on app settings. To use the Ukrainian language, users can set the preferred language in various apps (Microsoft Teams, Word, PowerPoint or Excel, Microsoft365.com, Bing.com).

The company presented Copilot for Microsoft 365 more than a year ago.

Copilot for Microsoft 365 is available for Microsoft 365 E3, E5, Business Standard, Business Premium, Office 365 E3, and E5 business customers. Microsoft plans to make Copilot for Microsoft 365 available to businesses of all types and sizes. Customers who have Microsoft 365 F3 and F1 (for frontline workers), Office 365 E1, Business Basic, and more will be able to purchase Copilot for Microsoft 365 in the coming weeks.