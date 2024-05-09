Dell will track movements and assign a rating of «truants» office

The American company Dell is tightening control over its employees after changing its remount policy. In particular, it tracks physical movements and monitors VPN connections.

About reported The Register, citing anonymous sources.

On May 13, Dell decided to revise its internal regulations on remote work. At the same time, employees have the opportunity to work remotely for more than 10 years.

Since May, the company has been classifying its employees into 2 categories:

those that are completely undergoing overhaul;

hybrid workers.

The latter must visit the Dell office at least 39 days a quarter. And those who are completely on remount are not eligible for a promotion.

Dell will use badges to track employees’ movements and monitor VPN connections. This will help confirm that they are in the office.

Reportedly, Dell’s methods will also include a color-coding system. Dell «plans to capture data on weekly visits to the badge tracking site through the corporation’s human capital management software and provide them with color-coded ratings that summarize their status»

Employees will be «painted» in green, yellow, and red.

Another source said that those who do not show up at the office will be sent to Dell’s COO Jeff Clark.

Ironically, it was Clarke who supported the idea of a complete overhaul at the beginning of the pandemic.

It is currently unknown how many Dell employees work remotely. The Register claims that about 50% of employees in the US are on a work stoppage.

As a reminder, in March, Delloutperformed all employees at the overhaulThey were told that they would not be eligible for a promotion without visiting the office. For quite a long time, working on remotes has been one of the company’s corporate standards. Between 10% and 15% of employees almost never showed up at the office. This flexibility allowed the company to become an attractive employer in the post-covid era. Now they believe that «Personal connections combined with a flexible approach are crucial to drive innovation and differentiate values».

During the last fiscal year, Dell Technologies laid off 13 thousand employees.