Все номинанты телевизионной премии «Эмми-2022» / Emmys 2022

Американская телевизионная академия объявила всех номинантов 74-й ежегодной телевизионной премии «Эмми», которая вручается за наиболее качественные сериалы и другие телевизионные работы.

Наибольшее количество номинаций (25) получил сериал «Наследники» / Succession, далее следуют «Тед Лассо» / Ted Lasso и «Белый лотос» / The White Lotus с 20 номинациями каждый.

Если говорить о платформах, то потенциально наиболее качественный ТВ-контент снимали HBO/HBO Max со 140 номинациями суммарно (108 HBO и 32 HBO Max), а также Netflix (105). Далее следуют Hulu (58), AppleTV+ (52) и Disney+ (34).

Список номинантов в основных категориях выглядит следующим образом:

Drama Series

  • “Better Call Saul” (AMC)
  • “Euphoria” (HBO)
  • “Ozark” (Netflix)
  • “Severance” (Apple TV+)
  • “Squid Game” (Netflix)
  • “Stranger Things” (Netflix)
  • “Succession” (HBO)
  • “Yellowjackets” (Showtime)

Comedy Series

  • “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)
  • “Barry” (HBO)
  • “Curb Your Enthusiasm” (HBO)
  • “Hacks” (HBO)
  • “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon Prime Video)
  • “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)
  • “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)
  • “What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)

Limited Series

  • “Dopesick” (Hulu)
  • “The Dropout” (Hulu)
  • “Inventing Anna” (Netflix)
  • “Pam and Tommy” (Hulu)
  • “The White Lotus” (HBO)

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

  • Jason Bateman (“Ozark”)
  • Brian Cox (“Succession”)
  • Lee Jung-jae (“Squid Game”)
  • Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”)
  • Adam Scott (“Severance”)
  • Jeremy Strong (“Succession”)

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

  • Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”)
  • Laura Linney (“Ozark”)
  • Melanie Lynskey (“Yellowjackets”)
  • Sandra Oh (“Killing Eve”)
  • Reese Witherspoon (“The Morning Show”)
  • Zendaya (“Euphoria”)

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

  • Donald Glover (“Atlanta”)
  • Bill Hader (“Barry”)
  • Nicholas Hoult (“The Great”)
  • Steve Martin (“Only Murders in the Building”)
  • Martin Short (“Only Murders in the Building”)
  • Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”)

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

  • Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)
  • Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”)
  • Kaley Cuoco (“The Flight Attendant”)
  • Elle Fanning (“The Great”)
  • Issa Rae (“Insecure”)
  • Jean Smart (“Hacks”)

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

  • Colin Firth (“The Staircase”)
  • Andrew Garfield (“Under the Banner of Heaven”)
  • Oscar Isaac (“Scenes From a Marriage”)
  • Michael Keaton (“Dopesick”)
  • Himesh Patel (“Station Eleven”)
  • Sebastian Stan (“Pam and Tommy”)

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

  • Toni Collette (“The Staircase”)
  • Julia Garner (“Inventing Anna”)
  • Lily James (“Pam and Tommy”)
  • Sarah Paulson (“Impeachment: American Crime Story”)
  • Margaret Qualley (“Maid”)
  • Amanda Seyfried (“The Dropout”)

Competition Program

  • “The Amazing Race” (CBS)
  • “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls” (Amazon Prime Video)
  • “Nailed It!” (Netflix)
  • “RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1)
  • “Top Chef” (Bravo)
  • “The Voice” (NBC)

Television Movie

  • “Chip ‘n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers” (Disney+)
  • “Ray Donovan: The Movie” (Showtime)
  • “Reno 911!: The Hunt For QAnon” (Paramount+)
  • “The Survivor” (HBO/HBO Max)
  • “Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas” (The Roku Channel)

Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special

  • “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman” (Netflix)
  • “The Problem With Jon Stewart” (Apple TV+)
  • “Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy” (CNN)
  • “VICE” (Showtime)
  • “The World According to Jeff Goldblum” (Disney+)

Outstanding Animated Program

  • “Arcane” • “When These Walls Come Tumbling Down” • Netflix • A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix
  • “Bob’s Burgers” • “Some Like It Bot Part 1: Eighth Grade Runner” • FOX • 20th Television
  • “Rick and Morty” • “Mort Dinner Rick Andre” • Adult Swim • Rick and Morty LLC
  • “The Simpsons” • “Pixelated and Afraid” • FOX • A Gracie Films production in association with 20th Television Animation
  • “What If…?” • “What If… Doctor Strange Lost His Heart Instead of His Hands?” • Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Outstanding Short Form Animated Program

  • “The Boys Presents: Diabolical” • “John and Sun-Hee” • Prime Video • Amazon Studios, Sony Pictures Television Studios, Titmouse, Kripke Enterprises, Original Film, and Point Grey Pictures Love
  • “Death + Robots” • “Jibaro” • Netflix • Blur Studio for Netflix
  • “Robot Chicken” • “Happy Russian Deathdog Dolloween 2 U” • Adult Swim • A Stoopid Buddy Stoodios production with Williams Street
  • “Star Wars: Visions” • “The Duel” • Disney+ • Kamikaze Douga and Lucasfilm Ltd.
  • “When Billie Met Lisa” • Disney+ • A Gracie Films production in association with 20th Television Animation

Источник: Emmy


