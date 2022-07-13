Все номинанты телевизионной премии «Эмми-2022» / Emmys 2022

Американская телевизионная академия объявила всех номинантов 74-й ежегодной телевизионной премии «Эмми», которая вручается за наиболее качественные сериалы и другие телевизионные работы.
Наибольшее количество номинаций (25) получил сериал «Наследники» / Succession, далее следуют «Тед Лассо» / Ted Lasso и «Белый лотос» / The White Lotus с 20 номинациями каждый.
Если говорить о платформах, то потенциально наиболее качественный ТВ-контент снимали HBO/HBO Max со 140 номинациями суммарно (108 HBO и 32 HBO Max), а также Netflix (105). Далее следуют Hulu (58), AppleTV+ (52) и Disney+ (34).
Список номинантов в основных категориях выглядит следующим образом:
Drama Series
- “Better Call Saul” (AMC)
- “Euphoria” (HBO)
- “Ozark” (Netflix)
- “Severance” (Apple TV+)
- “Squid Game” (Netflix)
- “Stranger Things” (Netflix)
- “Succession” (HBO)
- “Yellowjackets” (Showtime)
Comedy Series
- “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)
- “Barry” (HBO)
- “Curb Your Enthusiasm” (HBO)
- “Hacks” (HBO)
- “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon Prime Video)
- “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)
- “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)
- “What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)
Limited Series
- “Dopesick” (Hulu)
- “The Dropout” (Hulu)
- “Inventing Anna” (Netflix)
- “Pam and Tommy” (Hulu)
- “The White Lotus” (HBO)
Lead Actor in a Drama Series
- Jason Bateman (“Ozark”)
- Brian Cox (“Succession”)
- Lee Jung-jae (“Squid Game”)
- Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”)
- Adam Scott (“Severance”)
- Jeremy Strong (“Succession”)
Lead Actress in a Drama Series
- Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”)
- Laura Linney (“Ozark”)
- Melanie Lynskey (“Yellowjackets”)
- Sandra Oh (“Killing Eve”)
- Reese Witherspoon (“The Morning Show”)
- Zendaya (“Euphoria”)
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
- Donald Glover (“Atlanta”)
- Bill Hader (“Barry”)
- Nicholas Hoult (“The Great”)
- Steve Martin (“Only Murders in the Building”)
- Martin Short (“Only Murders in the Building”)
- Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”)
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
- Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)
- Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”)
- Kaley Cuoco (“The Flight Attendant”)
- Elle Fanning (“The Great”)
- Issa Rae (“Insecure”)
- Jean Smart (“Hacks”)
Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
- Colin Firth (“The Staircase”)
- Andrew Garfield (“Under the Banner of Heaven”)
- Oscar Isaac (“Scenes From a Marriage”)
- Michael Keaton (“Dopesick”)
- Himesh Patel (“Station Eleven”)
- Sebastian Stan (“Pam and Tommy”)
Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
- Toni Collette (“The Staircase”)
- Julia Garner (“Inventing Anna”)
- Lily James (“Pam and Tommy”)
- Sarah Paulson (“Impeachment: American Crime Story”)
- Margaret Qualley (“Maid”)
- Amanda Seyfried (“The Dropout”)
Competition Program
- “The Amazing Race” (CBS)
- “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls” (Amazon Prime Video)
- “Nailed It!” (Netflix)
- “RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1)
- “Top Chef” (Bravo)
- “The Voice” (NBC)
Television Movie
- “Chip ‘n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers” (Disney+)
- “Ray Donovan: The Movie” (Showtime)
- “Reno 911!: The Hunt For QAnon” (Paramount+)
- “The Survivor” (HBO/HBO Max)
- “Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas” (The Roku Channel)
Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special
- “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman” (Netflix)
- “The Problem With Jon Stewart” (Apple TV+)
- “Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy” (CNN)
- “VICE” (Showtime)
- “The World According to Jeff Goldblum” (Disney+)
Outstanding Animated Program
- “Arcane” • “When These Walls Come Tumbling Down” • Netflix • A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix
- “Bob’s Burgers” • “Some Like It Bot Part 1: Eighth Grade Runner” • FOX • 20th Television
- “Rick and Morty” • “Mort Dinner Rick Andre” • Adult Swim • Rick and Morty LLC
- “The Simpsons” • “Pixelated and Afraid” • FOX • A Gracie Films production in association with 20th Television Animation
- “What If…?” • “What If… Doctor Strange Lost His Heart Instead of His Hands?” • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Outstanding Short Form Animated Program
- “The Boys Presents: Diabolical” • “John and Sun-Hee” • Prime Video • Amazon Studios, Sony Pictures Television Studios, Titmouse, Kripke Enterprises, Original Film, and Point Grey Pictures Love
- “Death + Robots” • “Jibaro” • Netflix • Blur Studio for Netflix
- “Robot Chicken” • “Happy Russian Deathdog Dolloween 2 U” • Adult Swim • A Stoopid Buddy Stoodios production with Williams Street
- “Star Wars: Visions” • “The Duel” • Disney+ • Kamikaze Douga and Lucasfilm Ltd.
- “When Billie Met Lisa” • Disney+ • A Gracie Films production in association with 20th Television Animation
Источник: Emmy