Cupra Leon test drive: lightning fast modesty

The energy of this «hot» hatch, also known as the Cupra Leon, is overwhelming and seems to charge everyone who dares to get behind the wheel. It’s like a wild beast locked in a cage of decency, and as soon as you open the bolt, it breaks free.

Indeed, at first glance, it’s hard to tell who this Cupra Leon is. The name seems familiar, and so does the body shape, but still something is wrong. Most models in the top trims like to dress up «to look like sports versions: additional body kits, spoilers, bright colors that scream toxicity, but in fact there are ordinary 150-horsepower engines. There are no hints of any threatening character here. Only the nameplate on the hood, brake pads, and interior trim can hint that it is not so ordinary. And when this modest little guy starts from a traffic light and leaves you breathing with its exhaust, there will be no doubt — this Leon is special.

It seems that not everyone in our country has yet gotten used to the fact that we have such a luxury — to get to know and buy officially Spanish «powerful horses» under the Cupra brand. At the very least, this logo still shocks motorists on the road. And you might be surprised to know that now we have an updated generation of the hatchback, and with it the Formentor-a, which has managed to make a splash and become a favorite of the public.

Shark habits

And if the Formentor shouted about its abusive nature, the Cupra Leon turned out to be more secretive. At first glance, it has a conventional hatchback appearance and a nondescript body color, but in fact, the fresh look distanced our hot hatch from its twin.

Now the Cupra Leon cannot be confused on the road and will no longer be called a Seat. A fresh, aggressive face, in the style of «shark», stares at you menacingly, and the large cells of the radiator grille seem to swallow your eyes, but in fact let more air through. The main thing is not to let in insects.

The Taiga Gray color is really worth noting because it changes shades according to the lighting from white to gray to light green. This is an option that is available only for the Cupra Leon model and costs about 49 thousand hryvnias. The offer includes rather restrained dark colors, there are also matte colors, but all for an additional fee. The default body color is dark blue.

New optics with triangular diode lamps with matrix light in the headlights and taillights in the same style. Plus, the branded stripe with an illuminated logo only emphasizes the peculiarity of the Spanish car. And no unnecessary loud elements that would hint at belonging to the «hot hatch» clan.

Only the large 18-inch wheels with low-profile Brigstone Potenza 22540 R18 92Y can add expressiveness, and ventilated Brembo brake discs with powerful calipers shine through the spokes, giving away the character of the car.

Unbridled energy

In fact, only reinforced brakes and great driver patience can keep all 300 horses in check, because it is almost impossible to drive the Cupra Leon slowly. You constantly want to let all those horses loose, and the car itself is eager to break into a gallop as soon as you loosen control. If you also give it a little gas, it seems to stand on its feet and soars above the ground, only lightly touching the asphalt with its tires.

The Cupra Leon is on par with the VW Golf GTI, Audi S3, and Honda Civic Type R. And with a price tag of around $45 thousand for the top version. It will be a gift for those who enjoy gambling. Moreover, you can easily offset the bets because everyone will underestimate the strength of the Spanish conquistador. In fact, there is nothing extraordinary under the hood. The MQB platform and the 2.0 TSI engine of the EA888 series, as in the Golf GTI, is only a more powerful version that produces 300 hp and 360 Nm of torque. This means more pronounced melody and speed with acceleration to hundreds in 5.7 seconds. The magic lies in the settings and atmosphere, which Cupra has worked hard to create.

It is said to be the latest generation of the EA888 engine and has been further developed by engineers, so it does not suffer from the soreness of previous generations in the form of increased oil consumption. The proprietary 7-speed DSG robot with wet clutch has been reconfigured to operate at higher speeds and adapt to driving conditions.

The Cupra Leon has four driving modes: Comfort, Performance, Cupra and Individual. Each of them offers modified settings for transmission ratios, suspension compression, and steering force. The car is like a hedgehog getting ready to shoot with all its might.

And indeed, the gearbox responds clearly, without delay, delivering the necessary dynamics. The progressive steering wheel becomes stiffer as you get up to speed, and the handling is much better. Every degree of steering wheel deflection directs the wheels in the right direction. This was the last time I felt this way when driving a Porsche.

This hot hatch is a pleasure to drive, especially in Cupra mode, when you have all the power you need. Of course, the Honda Type R gives you even more precision from the steering wheel, more information and has an even greater power reserve, but the cost will be twice as much. And here there is more than enough power for a fun ride, even if you go to the track right now.

Special thanks for such controllability — suspension settings. You can’t do without electronically tuned shock absorbers, and in Individual mode you can adjust the suspension exactly as you want. The chassis has a multi-link configuration around the circumference, but you won’t expect softness, rather it’s elasticity in comfortable conditions. Just be careful when driving over large potholes, as the suspension can be punctured even at 40 km/h, and don’t forget about the low-profile tires.

Fuel consumption in active driving mode will remain around 10 liters per 100 km, but in city mild driving mode, the overall voracity will drop to 7-8 liters, depending on how long you can hold out without refueling. On the highway, restraint will pay dividends in the form of even lower figures.

Gamer’s style

The waywardness of the Cura Leon is revealed only when the engine starts, but the feeling of playfulness begins from the moment you step into the cabin. Here, the Cupra has already gone all out. The softest materials around, combinations of alcantara, eco-leather and perforated leather. Restrained colors and clear architecture. It resembles a room of gamers who are fond of Minecraft and Need for Speed.

The upgrade brought a new steering wheel with the engine start button moved to it, which turned out to be incredibly convenient, a monitor in the center enlarged to 12.9 inches and easy reorientation of the buttons on the console. Plus the latest generation of the multimedia system.

Everything seems familiar, but a little different. And it’s less annoying, except for these touch keys for adjusting the volume and temperature under the screen, with access to the climate only through the menu on the monitor. By the way, it is three-zone with an air purification function. It seems that Cupra has a special flavor of its own. And the sound is created by incredible acoustics from Sennheiser.

The Subaru STI-style bucket seats hug you from all sides, preventing you from falling apart, and you want to hold the steering wheel only as required by the standards — with both hands and precisely drive the hatch into the perfect serpentine trajectory. Only in most cases in the city and on the highway, such a skill will not be useful. So all you have to do is imitate and play with the modes, awakening the racing instincts of those around you.

The modes are switched with a button under your left hand, and you never have to use the steering wheel paddles, as the car reacts to your every move. Along with the change of driving modes, the atmosphere in the cabin will also change thanks to the colored lighting that runs across the torpedo from door to door. It also serves as a hint — it will light up red on the doors if there is movement in the blind spots when you get out of the car or if any doors are not locked.

Now we have wireless Apple Car Play Android Auto and wireless charging, and it’s all in the standard configuration of the VZ for 1,683,385 UAH. If you add options to our test car, the cost will jump by 200 thousand UAH. And this is the additional installation of safety systems and active assistants in the form of adaptive cruise or speed limit, sill plates, and carbon fiber rearview mirrors. Optionally, you can add a panoramic glass, which our test car did not have, or a tow-bar.

The most surprising thing is that the practicality of the hatchback has not suffered at all. The rear sofa is quite spacious, with separate outlets for charging gadgets, air deflectors, and temperature control. There is an armrest and a separate hatch with access to the luggage compartment, and the seats fold down 2 to 1. The trunk offers 380 liters of space and a roll cage under the floor with tools. Not the largest in the class, but not the smallest either.

It is possible to install roof rails and a trunk, but there is a possibility that it will be torn off during some maneuvers that this hatchback constantly provokes you to do. So when traveling with your family, you’ll have to restrain your impulses.

Conclusions and positioning

It seems to me that the thought of a Cupra warms you up even before you get in it. This is a car that can change your mood and always improve it. The combination of a restrained appearance, the absence of loud and flamboyant elements along with the capabilities that this hot hatch is really capable of inspires respect. And if you think about the fact that there is no alternative to it in our market, it becomes clear that as soon as young people get to know Cupra, they will start selling them like hot cakes.

Neither the Golf GTI nor the Audi S3, let alone the Honda Type R, are officially sold in Ukraine. Perhaps only the Subaru STI can compete with the Cupra’s status, but there is much more danger there, as well as stupidity, which not everyone can control. And the Cupra Leon combines the seemingly incompatible and breaks the stereotype that a fast, aggressive and sporty hatch should look menacing. Here, you can surprise others every day with just one button to switch to Cupra mode.

PROS:dynamics, handling, roominess, style, interior.

CONS:I want more information from the steering wheel, the multimedia system is a bit confusing.

Technical characteristics of the Cupra Leon VZ 2.0TSI 7DSG