Motorola Moto G75 review: is this a budget smartphone for sure?

It’s been a long time since we’ve reviewed a budget smartphone. At least that’s how the segment of devices under 10,000 hryvnias is now called. Motorola Moto G75 is theirs, has an ascetic but recognizable design, as well as unexpected features for this category, which are often characteristic of the flagship series. But this is a wholly different segment, but they are there, which makes the device very interesting. All the details, as always, are in the review.

Motorola Moto G75 Pluses: adequate modern design; large 120 Hz IPS screen; eSIM support; IP68 moisture protection and MIL-STD-810H standard; adequate Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor; 5 years of Android updates; video recording on both cameras in 4K/30fps; adequate battery life; 15W wireless charging; excellent price/quality/capabilities ratio Minuses: one memory option will not be enough for some people; no film and power supply included; the simplest sound and vibration response 8.3 /10 Rating

Motorola Moto G75 specifications

Display 6.78 inches, 2388×1080 pixels, 387 ppi, IPS, 120 Hz, Gorilla Glass 5, maximum brightness 1000 nits Processor 8-core Snapdragon 6 Gen 3, 2.4 GHz processor frequency Graphics processor Adreno 710 Memory 8 GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256 GB of UFS 2.2 storage Memory card slot Yes, microSD up to and including 1024 GB Main camera Primary lens 50 megapixels, f/1.79, Sony LYT-600, 1/1.95″; ultra-wide lens 8 megapixels, f/2.2, 119°; auxiliary lens, Full HD (1080p) 60 fps, 4K 30 fps video recording, optical image stabilization, flash Front camera 16 megapixels, f/2.45 aperture, Full HD (1080p) 30 fps and Ultra HD (4K)30 fps video recording Communication 5G, 2 nano+e-SIM Communications and navigation Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax), Bluetooth v 5.4, aptX Adaptive, NFC chip, aGPS, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, digital compass Features Fingerprint scanner on the side, stereo sound, Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res Audio, noise reduction, gyroscope, light sensor Battery 5000 mAh, 30W Motorola TurboPower fast charging, 50% in 25 minutes, 15W wireless charging Protection Yes, IP68 and MIL-STD-810 Operating system Android 15 Case materials Plastic / leather or plastic Dimensions 166.09 × 77.24 × 8.44 mm Weight 208 grams

Packaging and equipment

Motorola Moto G75 is sold in a cardboard eco-box.

Inside we see the phone itself without a film on the screen, a transparent silicone case, a USB Type-C cable, documentation, and a paper clip for the SIM tray. As you can see, there is no power supply.

Design and ergonomics

The Motorola Moto G75 has a simple but recognizable brand design: flat edges, rounded corners and a flat screen without the slightest rounding at the edges.

We reviewed the black color, but there are also turquoise and white.

The smartphone has an all-plastic matte body. Glossy parts are only on the logo and on the camera panel. The model also has full IP68 moisture protection and MIL-STD-810 protection against drops and shocks.

On the front of the Motorola Moto G75, we see thin side bezels and slightly thicker top and bottom bezels.

Behind is a round Moto logo and a protruding camera module with rounded corners.

On the right side there is a screen lock button with a built-in fingerprint scanner, as well as volume keys. On the left side is a tray for two SIM cards. And users have access to the eSIM function, which is not even always found in flagships, but here it is. And this is another important and unexpected feature of a budget phone. Below we see a microphone, a USB-C port and a speaker.

Motorola Moto G75 fits well in the palm of your hand. This is not to say that it doesn’t slip in your hand at all, but it doesn’t slip out either, as sometimes happens with other models. So, of course, it’s better to put on at least the bundled case, which has an excellent grip.

On the black version that was reviewed, there are no traces of use or fingerprints at all, but dust is immediately noticeable. I think in other light colors, even this will not be visible.

Motorola Moto G75 display

The Motorola Moto G75 is equipped with a 6.78-inch IPS-matrix with a resolution of 1080×2388 pixels, a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz and a maximum brightness of 1000 nits. The whole thing is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

If, for some reason, you are concerned about such things as PWM, then such screens are just for you. It is minimal, but at the same time, you need to understand that the colors are not as saturated as in AMOLED matrices, and black is not so black. But this is the norm for IPS. In any case, for the budget category, we have an adequate bright screen, the image on which does not fade at angles, and the colors even look good. Especially when you select saturated rather than natural colors in the screen settings. But some people will like the latter because they are softer.

The screen here is not LTPO, meaning that the refresh rate does not drop to 1 Hz when the display is off. But again, this is the norm for this matrix and segment. The refresh rate itself can be switched between 60 or 120 Hz, or left in automatic mode. I did just that and in general, the system works well in this case. And those applications that do not adapt to «automatic» can be adjusted in the settings.

The maximum brightness is enough on the street on a sunny day, but I advise you to turn on auto-brightness because it is always higher. You can work with such a screen in such conditions without any problems, everything is visible, everything is readable, etc.

Sound and vibration response

Motorola Moto G75 has a budget vibration motor, so the vibration is the simplest it can be. It’s definitely not a plus, but it vibrates well. And I didn’t expect anything else from this category, especially since not every top smartphone has been brought into it.

The sound here is stereo (main speaker + earpiece), it’s just normal and loud enough. Nothing buzzes at maximum volume, and that’s good. There is no bass or volume at all.

Motorola Moto G75 cameras

The Motorola Moto G75 is equipped with two main modules, and the four holes visible on the protruding platform also have one flash and an auxiliary lens that removes flicker in the frame.

That’s why the main sensor is a Sony LYT-600 with 50 megapixels, f/1.79 aperture and optical stabilization. The second module is an ultra-wide-angle (119 degrees), 8-megapixel sensor with f/2.2 aperture and autofocus. Due to the latter feature, it is also used for macro, but the quality is not very good.

Despite the price tag, the main camera turned out to be adequate. Of course, it’s not at the level of cameraphones, or even the pre-top category, but for 10,000 hryvnias at our prices, I expected something much worse.

The photos are richly colored and quite detailed. But the dynamic range is lacking, which is not surprising. You can see what a serious role the algorithm plays — it literally extracts the photos, but the colors are appropriate — modern, like smartphones, bright and unrealistic. However, many people like this format. There is a screen, and that’s fine. I can’t say anything special about it, except for the standard one — it’s worse than the main module. The night photos are also decent, of course they are noisy and you can see it, but remember the price and other features.

Video recording is available in Full HD (1080p) at 60 fps, and you can even shoot 4K video at 30 fps. This is rare for this segment. And most importantly, the 16-megapixel front camera (f/2.45 aperture) can do the same. Which, by the way, is also very adequate and even blurs the background normally when there are many objects on it.

Productivity, software, and games

Motorola Moto G75 is powered by an affordable 8-core mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor with Adreno 710 graphics. The memory is available in only one version – 8 GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256 GB of UFS 2.2 storage. Of course, these are not the fastest options, but they are not the slowest either. We consider this to be the modern norm for state employees.

You can also add up to 8 GB of virtual RAM, and instead of a second SIM card, you can put a microSD up to 1 TB inclusive.

These solutions are available from the interface and navigation modules: Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax), Bluetooth v 5.4, aptX Adaptive, NFC chip, aGPS, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, digital compass. I would like to highlight the possibility of using e-SIM, which is not available to every flagship, but here it is.

Of course, the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chip is not mighty, but it is cold, so trotting is out of the question. See all the tests and benchmarks below.

The smartphone can easily run all popular mobile games like Call of Duty Mobile, PUBG Mobile, or Wild Rift on maximum settings, and projects like COD Warzone or Genshin Impact on medium settings at 30-40 frames per second. You can definitely play games, but you also need to understand that this is not a gaming smartphone. But as you can see, it performs well in this regard.

Motorola Moto G75 was running Android 14 with a proprietary lightweight shell. But during testing, the «came with the» update to Android 15. In general, the manufacturer promises five years of OS updates plus security updates.

The system works adequately, but sometimes there are light freezes, which is normal for phones in this category. And it’s only noticeable if you have a flagship or have been using them for a long time. Everyone else who just uses mid-range phones will not feel anything like this. Especially if you set the screen refresh rate to higher.

Autonomy of the Motorola Moto G75

The Motorola Moto G75 has a 5000 mAh battery, which is standard for most modern smartphones. But what is not usual is the availability of 15 W wireless charging in addition to 30 W wired charging. I remind you that we have a smartphone here for 10,000 hryvnias.

With a battery like this, the battery life is about a full day with standard use with social networks, the Internet, plus some games and YouTube videos. Of course, you can get up to a day and a half, but that’s just that. Or it will be for those people who don’t watch videos on their phones or play games on them. They are few, but they are there.

The PC Mark test showed a good result of 15 hours and 20 minutes.

Charging from 0 to 50% takes 25 minutes, and up to 100% takes almost 70 minutes. And let me remind you that this is if you have a 30W power supply because it is not included.

User experience

As is often the case with reviews, I deliberately don’t look at the capabilities of the equipment that comes to me to make my own impression, to be surprised or disappointed on my own. In the case of Motorola Moto G75, it was definitely a pleasant surprise.

At first glance, the smartphone didn’t make an impression — it was a typical budget model, and in a standard black color. And there was no film on the screen, but in the power supply box.

But then there was surprise after surprise. What? Full IP68 moisture protection and MIL-STD-810 military protection? Am I right? This is definitely the right smartphone? What? Wireless charging? E-SIM? Uh, I’ll check everything about it on the Internet because this is something impossible.

So, yes, Moto G75 is full of nice things that it has picked up from flagships. And this definitely makes the device stand out from the competition. Plus an adequate camera, display, and battery for its price.

Prices and competitors

Motorola Moto G75 is sold at a price of 9000 hryvnias, but in large networks the price tag of the phone is 9999 hryvnias. In my opinion, this is definitely a super adequate price for the features described above. It has competitors, often a little pricier, but there are also more affordable ones. In general, the device feels adequate on the market, especially with its bonus features.

Among the competitors, we can distinguish a slightly more affordable model from Motorola — Moto G55 with a price tag of 7500 hryvnias. This is if you want something from this brand, but simpler. Pay attention to Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G (price from UAH 7999) and Redmi Note 14 Pro with a price tag starting at UAH 8899. And there are also Realme 12 Pro (price from UAH 10150), Samsung Galaxy A25 (price from UAH 7715) and Samsung Galaxy M35 5G (price from UAH 8400) if you need a larger battery.

