Absolute hegemony. Luxoft topped the top companies by published vacancies

Luxoft, one of the largest IT companies in Ukraine, became the absolute leader in terms of published vacancies in the spring.

About it it became known from the statistics of the anonymous job search service Djinni.

The number of published Luxoft vacancies is more than 2 times higher than the number of published vacancies from GlobalLogic.

The top 5 companies are as follows:

Luxoft — 632;

GlobalLogic — 283;

Netpeak Group — 191;

ITExpert — 154;

PRO Gaming Software — 154.

In general, outsourcers publish the most vacancies. However, there are equal numbers of outsourcers and products in the top 20.

If we compare the ranking of published vacancies with the number of subscriptions to companies, the top 3 on the list remain parity. However, in the latest ranking, GlobalLogic takes the top spot, followed by Luxoft and Netpeak Group.

It is also worth noting that Diia, Nova Digital, and Privat Bank have joined the top companies with the highest number of candidates signing up for their vacancies, while Skelar and TemaBit have significantly risen in the ranking.

Most of the companies in this ranking are product companies.

As a reminder, a rating of the largest taxpayers among IT companies has recently been released. The top 10 resident companies of «Diia.City», which, according to YouControl, paid the most taxes to the budget, were headed by Fintech Band, which owns monobank.