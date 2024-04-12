Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, IT specialists have increased tax payments to the Ukrainian budget by 45%. In 2021, 16 billion were charged, and in 2023 — 23.9 billion.

The overall share of IT in the structure of tax revenues has also increased: 1.14% in 2022 versus 1.46% in 2023.

This is evidenced by the data of the State Tax Service, which received DOU.

+45% for 2 years, +16% for the year

The calculations are based on information about the accruals of individuals and legal entities-entrepreneurs of the 62nd group of KVED:

«Computer programming, consulting and related activities;

«Computer programming;

«Consulting on informatization issues;

«Computer hardware management activities;

«Other activities in the field of information technology and computer systems.