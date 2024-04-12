Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, IT specialists have increased tax payments to the Ukrainian budget by 45%. In 2021, 16 billion were charged, and in 2023 — 23.9 billion.
The overall share of IT in the structure of tax revenues has also increased: 1.14% in 2022 versus 1.46% in 2023.
This is evidenced by the data of the State Tax Service, which received DOU.
+45% for 2 years, +16% for the year
The calculations are based on information about the accruals of individuals and legal entities-entrepreneurs of the 62nd group of KVED:
- «Computer programming, consulting and related activities;
- «Computer programming;
- «Consulting on informatization issues;
- «Computer hardware management activities;
- «Other activities in the field of information technology and computer systems.
- Thus, in 2021, specialists in the field of computer programming, consulting and related activities paid more than 16 billion to the consolidated budget. Of these, 9 billion were paid by individuals and 7 billion by legal entities.
- In 2022, this figure increased. For example, by type of economic activity in the field of computer programming, consulting, more than UAH 20.6 billion. This is 24% more than in 2021. Individuals paid UAH 11.7 billion and legal entities — UAH 8.8 billion in taxes.
- In 2023, the amount of taxes paid in this area increased by almost 45% compared to 2021 and amounted to more than UAH 23.9 billion. Individuals paid more than UAH 12.9 billion to the consolidated budget, and legal entities paid more than UAH 11 billion.
Share in the consolidated budget of Ukraine
- In 2021, all tax revenues to the consolidated budget amounted to UAH 1 trillion 453 billion 804 million 74 thousand 641. Given this, it can be assumed that IT professionals working under CEA 62 paid 1.14% of all tax revenues to the consolidated budget.
- In 2022, all tax revenues to the consolidated budget amounted to UAH 1 trillion 343 billion 225 million 38 thousand 691. Thus, IT specialists working under CEA 62 paid 1.53% of all tax revenues to the consolidated budget.
- In 2023, all tax revenues to the consolidated budget amounted to UAH 1 trillion 638 billion 85 million 2 thousand 89. Thus, IT professionals working under CEA 62 paid 1.46% of all tax revenues to the consolidated budget.
Summary: In 2022, there was a good leap of — +29 percent, in 2023 it was already less — +16 percent. At the same time, the share of revenues in the structure of the state budget even decreased by 0.32%.
However, inflation should also be taken into account here: in 2023, inflation was slowing down to 5.8%, and in March 2024, consumer inflation in annualized terms (yoy) slowed down to 3.2% from 4.3%.