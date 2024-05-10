Softserve, Luxoft, and Infopulse. The rating of the largest taxpayers among IT companies has been published

In 2023, IT companies paid UAH 20.8 billion in taxes to the state budget.

This is 7.4% more than in 2022, reports AIN.UA.

Taxes from residents «Diia.City»

The top 10 resident companies of «Diya.City», which, according to YouControl, paid the most taxes to the budget, were headed by Fintech Band, which owns monobank.

The company transferred a total of UAH 705.1 million. On April 22, 2024, the owner Oleg Gorokhovsky reportedthat the company paid UAH 806 million — the differencefalls tofor legal entities that are not residents of «Diya.City» (LLC «Koto Development», «Terabyte», «ShakeTooPay» and «Kilobytes1024»).

Taxes from IT companies

The second table shows the IT companies that transferred the largest amount to the state budget.

There are companies that were included in both lists, but the OSINT community took into account legal entities when analyzing them.

It is also worth noting that IT specialists have increased tax payments to the Ukrainian budget by 45% since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. In 2021, 16 billion was accrued, and in 2023 — 23.9 billion.

The overall share of IT in the structure of tax revenues has also increased: 1.14% in 2022 versus 1.46% in 2023.