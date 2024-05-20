Dell will release five Snapdragon X laptops in 2024 in the XPS 13, Inspiron 14, and Latitude lines starting at $1099

Dell has announced five laptops with Qualcomm configuration that will be released this year: XPS 13 (9345), Inspiron 14, Inspiron 14 Plus, Latitude 7455, and Latitude 5455.

The new XPS 13 is powered by a mid-range 12-core Snapdragon X Elite processor with Dual Core Boost (a 10-core X Plus version is also promised, but only in China) — with support for up to 64 GB of RAM, up to 2 TB of PCIe SSD (with a 4 TB option at launch), and three 13.4-inch display options: 500 nits, 1920 x 1200, non-touch, 120 Hz refresh rate; 500 nits, 2560 x 1600, HDR, 120 Hz touch IPS display with HDR; and 400 nits, 60 Hz, 2880 x 1800, HDR OLED touch display.

All three configurations have a 1080p webcam that supports Windows Hello and USB4 Type C with DisplayPort 2.1 and Power Delivery. The OLED version will be slightly thinner than the IPS versions (0.58 inches compared to 0.60 inches), but all three will weigh 1.1 kg.

The Dell Latitude 7455 will have the same Snapdragon X Elite and X Plus chip variants, but both configurations will be available in the US. This laptop will support up to 32GB of RAM, up to 1TB of M.2 2230 SSD storage, and a bunch of ports: two USB4 Type C, one USB-A 3.2 Gen 1, microSD, audio jack, Windows Hello webcam, plus an optional fingerprint reader and an optional external uSIM card tray for 5G connectivity. There will be only one display option: 14-inch IPS touchscreen, 2650 x 1600. Both configurations of the Latitude will weigh 1.4 kg and be 0.67 inches thick.

Finally, the Dell Inspiron 14 Plus (7441) will only come with a 10-core Snapdragon X Plus processor, 16 GB of RAM, 512 GB/1 TB M.2 SSD and a single display: 14-inch, 2560 x 1600, IPS, non-sensor with Windows Hello 1080p webcam. Ports include two USB4 type C, one USB-A 3.2, one microSD card reader, and a headset jack. It will weigh about 1.4 kg, depending on the configuration, and will be 0.58 inches thick.

All five laptops (and additional details on those not mentioned here) will be released later this year, but the XPS 13 and Inspiron 14 Plus are already available for pre-order. The XPS 13 starts at $1299, and the Inspiron 14 Plus starts at $1099.

Source: The Verge