Brave1 has increased grants for defense research: up to UAH 2 million can be received

The Brave1 cluster increases grants for defense R&D — now you can get from 500 thousand to 2 million hryvnias. Previously, the amount of funds was $5,000 and $25,000.

About reported Minister of Digital Transformation, Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov.

For whom

The conditions are as follows:

  • Ukrainian producers whose developments have passed the defense expertise can apply;
  • developments must receive an overall score and a score of the current level of development readiness of at least 4 points.

The amount of funding depends on the assessment.

Funds can be spent on the purchase of necessary equipment and components, R&D, and product development. Each developer will report on this. If the grant is misused, the funds will have to be returned.

You can apply by at the link

The Brave1 grant program was launched in July 2023. Since then, 189 grants totaling $3.3 million have been awarded. Thanks to the grant support, the technological level of readiness of more than 80% of the developments was improved and the production of a third was scaled up.


