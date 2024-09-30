Ukrainian trailer for the movie «Thunderbolts*» — about a team of misfits from the MCU led by depressed hitwoman Florence Pugh

The official Ukrainian trailer for «Thunderbolts*» —, a new Marvel superhero action film about a team of misfits from the MCU led by depressed hitwoman Elena Belova, has been released.

In addition to the protagonist, played by Florence Pugh, «Thunderbolts*» brings back other well-known Marvel characters: Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), Scarlet Warden (David Harbour), John Walker (Wyatt Russell), The Watcher (Olga Kurylenko), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen) and Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), as well as several new and interesting faces.

The concept of the movie, as rightly noted in the previous news from original trailer «Thunderbolts*» is reminiscent of DC’s «Dirty Dozen» or «Suicide Squad», where a team of misfit superheroes (or villains) go on dangerous missions assigned to them by the government.

The film was directed by Jake Schreyer («Robot and Frank») and produced by Kevin Feige and Scarlett Johansson, among others. «Thunderbolts*» will be released in Ukrainian cinemas on May 1, 2025.

Earlier, Marvel also published a poster for the movie, after which it suspected of using AI (Lewis Pullman’s fingers were noticed to be too large, although some say that this effect was caused only by the strange position of his hand). However, the studio has not yet commented on this issue.

Trailer

Poster