First trailer «Thunderbolts» from Marvel — Florence Pugh and Sebastian Stan assemble a team of anti-heroes

The Marvel Cinematic Universe will be replenished with a new team of antiheroes. The studio showed the first trailer for «Thunderbolts», starring Florence Pugh and Sebastian Stan.

The production of the film faced a number of obstacles. Last year’s Hollywood strike caused delays in the filming of «Thunderbirds» and «Captain America: Brave New World». In addition, the box office failures of the films «Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantum Mania» й «Marvels» forced the studio to reconsider its plans.

The «Thunderbolts» will tell the story of a team of villains sent by the government on dangerous missions. The concept is reminiscent of DC’s «Dirty Dozen» or «Suicide Squad». In the story, depressive killer Elena Belova gathers the most unexpected losers of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. У The movie will also feature: Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), Red Guard (David Harbour), John Walker (Wyatt Russell), Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), Ghost (Anna John-Kamen) and Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus).

The film was directed by Jake Schreier. The producer is Kevin Feige, and the executive producers are Luis D’Esposito, Brian Chapek, Jason Tamez and Scarlett Johansson. The screenplay was written by Eric Pearson, Lee Soon-Jin and Joanna Kahlo.

The premiere of «Thunderbirds» in Ukraine is scheduled for May 1, 2025.

