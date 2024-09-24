Marvel probably generated the «Thunderbolts» poster with neural networks (oh, that sixth finger)

Yesterday, Marvel released a new trailer and poster for the upcoming movie «Thunderbolts» —, and it seems that neural networks were used to create the latter.

The image shows the members of Marvel’s new team of antiheroes with Florence Pugh as Elena Belova in the center. However, it was Lewis Pullman who took the most attention on the poster, playing the Guardian — all because of the non-standard number of fingers.

Nevermind it looks like he has six fingers but turns out 5 and 6 are the same finger This did hurt my head pic.twitter.com/vDslqyeqRp — Hassan Hamid 🎬 (@HassanHamid266) September 23, 2024

It is known that neural networks like to draw extra fingers, so Marvel was immediately suspected of «collaborating with AI». At the same time, some fans defended the studio, stating that the sensation of the «sixth» finger is only caused by a strange hand position.

It definitely looks like he does but it’s just weird placement lol pic.twitter.com/MJnIFgbbhm — UnrealSushi (@unrealsushi) September 23, 2024

It is not known who is right in this situation and who is really being deceived by vision — in Marvel, so far they have not commented.

At the same time, in recent years, designers and editors from the film industry have increasingly turned to artificial intelligence to create promos: earlier, the trailer for «Megalopolis» was removed due to accusations of use of fake quotes from criticsgenerated by the AI, while for the movie «Rebellion of the States» neural networks generated posters — and There was some confusion.

The film «Thunderbirds» will debut in Ukrainian cinemas on May 1, 2025. The plot centers on a team of villains led by depressed killer Elena Belova, who are sent by the government on dangerous missions. The film was directed by Jake Schreyer («Robot and Frank») and produced by Kevin Feige and Scarlett Johansson, among others.