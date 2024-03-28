Last year, the three countries contributed a total of 32.8 million barrels per day to global oil production, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Together, the United States, Russia and Saudi Arabia account for 40% of global oil production — and have consistently dominated this since 1971, with only temporary shifts in leadership.

For comparison, the combined production of Canada, Iraq, and China reached 13.1 million barrels per day in 2023, slightly exceeding that of the United States alone.

In the near term, no country is projected to surpass the US oil production record set last year — as no other producer has ever reached a daily capacity of 13.0 million barrels. Recently, Saudi Arabia’s state-owned company Saudi Aramco abandoned plans to increase production to 13.0 million barrels per day by 2027.

In 2024, analysts predict that the United States will retain its position as the leader in oil production According to the Macquarie Group, by the end of the year, US oil production is expected to reach a record high of about 14 million barrels per day.

From the pleasant: how to reported Vasyl Malyuk, head of the Security Service of Ukraine, says that drone attacks on Russian refineries have reduced both oil production and refining by 12%. Oil is the main source of income for the terrorist country, which uses this money to sponsor the war against Ukraine.

Also, Rosstat reported the Russian gasoline market reported that in the week of March 18-24, gasoline production in Russia fell by 7.4% compared to the previous week and amounted to 107.8 thousand tons per day (compared to the same week last year, a 14.3% decrease).

Meanwhile, as Reuters wrote yesterday, due to reduced domestic supplies and unscheduled repairs at refineries, Russia is increasing gasoline imports from Belarus. In the first half of March, it reached almost 3 thousand tons (in February, Russia imported 590 tons, and in January there were no deliveries from Belarus).