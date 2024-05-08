Geely has shown the Galaxy E5 electric crossover with a potential range of 2000 km

The Geely Galaxy brand has released official images of its upcoming all-electric crossover E5, the first the new Galaxy line.

The Geely Galaxy E5 is based on the Geely Electric Architecture (GEA), which is a derivative of the Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA). GEA covers electric vehicles in the EV (electric vehicles), EREV (extended range electric vehicles), PHEV (plug-in hybrid electric vehicles) and environmentally friendly methanol vehicles categories. Geely claims that GEA is the world’s first intelligent architecture with artificial intelligence «four-in-one», which consists of «hardware, system, environment and artificial intelligence».

Geely Galaxy E5 has dimensions of 4615/1901/1670 mm with a wheelbase of 2750 mm. The car offers a panoramic sunroof, hidden door handles and 18- or 19-inch wheels with five spokes.

The front end uses the same design language as the Geely Galaxy E8, with a matrix light closed grille, sharp headlights and C-shaped decorated vents at the bottom. At the rear, there is a built-in high-mounted brake light and a set of through-type taillights consisting of wavy light elements in the center.

Geely Galaxy E5 specifications have not yet been disclosed. The manufacturer only mentions that the E5 will use an 11-in-1 intelligent electric drive and a Shendun battery and will be able to provide a full range of 2000 km. Earlier, Geely talked about a single-engine version of the Galaxy E5 with a maximum power of 160 kW and a lithium-iron-phosphate battery. The declared top speed is 175 km/h.

The interior is quite minimalistic. It offers a steering wheel with buttons on both sides, a projection LCD dashboard display, and a large central control screen with Flyme Auto OS and a 7nm Dragon Eagle-1 chip. OTA updates, wireless mobile phone charging, and heated/ventilated front seats are supported. There is also an audio system with 16 speakers.

The official presentation of the Geely Galaxy E5 is expected to take place in the second quarter, and the price of the car will be approximately $20.8-27.7 thousand.

Source: carnewschina