1000-horsepower Porsche Taycan Turbo GT sets records at Laguna Seca and (previously) at the Nürburgring

Porsche a week ago announced a performance version of its electric sedan called the Taycan Turbo GT. This is the most powerful Taycan with a peak power output of 1092 hp (815 kW) and a kerb weight reduction of 72 kg. It has now set a record at the Laguna Seca circuit in California.

In January, a camouflage-clad Taycan Turbo GT lapped the 20.8-kilometer Nürburgring Nordschleife circuit in 7:05.55, 18 seconds faster than Tesla’s best time with its Model S Plaid (and 26 seconds faster than the Taycan Turbo S, which was previously the fastest variant).

The Taycan Turbo GT lapped the 3.6-kilometer Laguna Seca circuit in 1:27.87, a record for a production electric vehicle on this track, transmits ArsTechnica.

The output is 777 hp (580 kW) in normal mode, but can be increased by up to 1092 hp for 10 seconds. Porsche’s Formula E racing program had some influence here: while driving, you can turn on the «attack mode», which increases power by an additional 160 hp (120 kW) for 10-second stretches. It could be switched on or off via a steering wheel paddle for easy use on the track.

Changes under the body include a new rear-wheel drive, common to the facelifted Taycan. However, the Turbo GT features a new silicon carbide switching inverter capable of operating at up to 900 V, replacing the 600 V inverter in the Taycan Turbo S. The two-speed transmission has also been upgraded to cope with the Turbo GT’s peak torque of 1340 Nm.

To reduce weight, you should choose the Turbo GT with the Weissach package, named after Porsche’s research and development facility near Stuttgart, Germany. It uses carbon fiber to replace heavier trim elements, thinner glass and a lighter audio system, as well as the elimination of the automatic rear trunk closure, one of the two charging ports, and even the rear speakers to save the aforementioned 72 kg.

The Weissach package also reduces the 0-100 km/h acceleration time from 2.2 seconds to 2.1 seconds and allows for a top speed of 306 km/h instead of 290 km/h.

Pricing for the 2025 Taycan Turbo GT will start at $230,000 when it hits showrooms this summer.