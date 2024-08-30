2.2 million words: the script of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 surpasses all books «A Song of Ice and Fire» in terms of volume

The Games section is published with the support of ?

Daniel Vavra, co-founder and creative director of Warhorse Studios, said on the social network X that the script of their new game has 2.2 million words. For comparison, the developers of Baldur’s Gate 3 from Larian Studios noted on Steam that their game contained «approximately 2 million words» at the time of release. This figure currently holds world record among video games in the longest scenario.

«Yesterday, our lead designer Prokop Jirsa and I calculated how much we actually wrote for KCD2», — Vavra said. «The total length of the script is 2,200,000 words! That’s equivalent to 11,000 standard screenplay pages, or 100 scripts for a typical two-hour movie, or about 25 average novels».

To give you a better idea of the scale, the script of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 exceeds the total length of all the books in George Martin’s «A Song of Ice and Fire» series. This popular saga, from «Game of Thrones» to «A Dance with Dragons», contains a total of 1,736,054 words.

Such a large-scale project affected the development time. Recently, the Warhorse studio announced about postponing the release date of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 from 2024 to February 11, 2025.

The first part of Kingdom Come: Deliverance was released in February 2018 on PC, PS4, and Xbox One. The first-person game immerses players in the detailed recreation of early 15th century Bohemia, where they follow the adventures of Henry, the son of a blacksmith, who is looking for his place in medieval society.

