«20 Days in Mariupol» and Chernov’s speech were not included in the shortened international TV version of the «Oscars»

The organizers of this year’s broadcast of the «Oscars» cut the «Best Feature Documentary» category (along with several other categories) from the shortened international telecast, which won a film by Ukrainian director Mstislav Chernov «20 days in Mariupol».

The Suspilne Kultura TV channel, which was the exclusive broadcaster of the ceremony in Ukraine, was supposed to air a 90-minute international abridged version of the event last night, but after receiving the materials for the broadcast from the organizers discoveredThe fact that there are no awards for Ukrainian documentary filmmakers.

«Suspilne Kultura TV channel is now broadcasting the «Oscars» again. But this is not the shortened international version that we announced earlier — it is a repeat of the full version from yesterday. Why? Because the international version did not have room for the awarding of «20 Days in Mariupol» and the powerful speech by Mstislav Chernov», — wrote Lukian Galkin, executive producer of Suspilne Kultura TV channel.

It is interesting that last year, the nomination in which the documentary «Navalny» won was still included in the shortened TV version — moreover, his wife’s speech was also included. We would also like to remind you that the organizers have repeatedly refused Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his speech at the film award ceremony. Oscar «Oscar» producer Will Packer has previously allegedly expressed concern that Hollywood is paying attention to Ukraine only because the conflict victims are — white, while ignoring wars around the world that affect people of color.

Meanwhile, at Disney explained the absence of the award «20 days in Mariupol» and Chernov’s speech «time constraints», adding that the choice of nomination for the shortened TV version was chosen in advance:

«However, a summary of all missed winners, including «20 days in Mariupol», is included in the shortened version, — Disney Entertainment said.

«20 Days in Mariupol» — the first Ukrainian film in the history of Ukraine to win «Oscar» in one of the main nominations. The film tells the story of the siege of Mariupol in February-March 2022 — the Associated Press team, who were the last journalists in the city at the time, documented the siege and the humanitarian catastrophe it caused, the work of doctors, the bombing of a maternity hospital, mass graves of dead civilians, and other crimes committed by Russians.

«20 Days in Mariupol» was created by director Mstyslav Chernov, photographer Yevhen Malolietka and producer Vasylisa Stepanenko. The film immediately won the Audience Award at its debut screening at «Sundance» in January and has since won around 10 awards at various film festivals, including the «Oscar».