200 km of range in 5 minutes of charging – SAIC, GM and CATL have developed a battery with a charging speed of 6C

A joint venture between General Motors and SAIC, together with CATL, has developed a battery that is touted as the fastest-charging electric vehicle battery available today.

The battery is based on lithium iron phosphate (LFP) technology and provides a charging speed of 6C. The C stands for the battery’s charging factor, and 6C means that the battery can theoretically be fully charged in one-sixth of an hour to 10 minutes. In practice, the new battery restores a range of more than 200 km in a short 5-minute charging cycle.

According to SAIC-GM, the 6C battery utilizes a number of the latest fast-charging technologies to improve the efficiency of electrochemical reactions, increase charging efficiency, and guarantee stable battery performance. According to the statement, the new electrolyte composition improves conductivity and reduces its viscosity, enhancing lithium ion desalination.

What’s best about this news is the fact that it’s not a remote technology that has to wait for years, but a ready-made solution. It is noted that the first car to use the new battery will be released next year.

The battery is designed to work on GM’s Ultium electric vehicle platform, which uses a quasi-900V architecture, a new CTP structural design, and better cooling capabilities. The Ultium is the fundamental basis for GM’s next-generation electric vehicles, which will be released next year. Additional details about the new battery will also be revealed next year.

Source: arenaev