350 Nintendo Switch cartridges in a bra — Chinese customs officers detain woman for having too big a bust

Chinese customs officers at the port of Liantang got more than they bargained for when they noticed a busty woman among the passengers. She was visibly nervous, so the customs officers decided to inspect her. They found 350 Nintendo Switch game cartridges in her bra, which were headed to mainland China.

The woman was behaving unnaturally, according to customs officers, her «appearance and behavior were not innocent». One of the customs officers noticed her unusual breasts — she was asked to leave the passenger line for further inspection. The initial estimated value of the 350 contraband Nintendo Switch cartridges in the bra was $9660

Chinese customs officials refer to Article 7 «of the Regulations on the Implementation of Customs Administrative Penalties» of the PRC. This regulation prohibits people entering China from evading «customs control by concealing, disguising, concealing declarations, false declarations or other means, transporting or forwarding goods that are prohibited or restricted from being imported or exported into the state».

Importing or exporting goods from China without paying the appropriate taxes, as in most countries, is considered smuggling. Assuming that the Nintendo Switch game cards are not prohibited goods, the suspect may be fined no more than three times the unpaid duty.

Liantang Port is an analog of the Hong Kong checkpoint on the Chinese mainland. Located in Shenzhen, the land border checkpoint was created to reduce the burden on other border crossings in the country. It was opened for passenger traffic on February 6, 2023.

Source: Tom`s Hardware