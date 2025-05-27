45% of Elden Ring players on PC have spent more than 100 hours in the game — «platinum» received a minority

Steam has brought together almost half of all Elden Ring — players and they have spent more than 100 hours in the game.

These are the official statistics from Alinea Analytics which show the deep engagement of the audience. It’s worth mentioning that the basic game takes about 60-70 hours to complete, but almost half of the users exceeded the 100-hour mark. According to this data, the result on PlayStation is slightly lower — more than 33% of players have invested the same amount of time in Elden Ring. In total, almost 5% of players spent as much as 500 hours in the game (Malenia must have been killed for a long time).

And that’s not all — about 10% of players on both platforms (Steam and PlayStation) have received all achievements and, accordingly, the platinum title. But the statistics on Xbox are much lower — no specific numbers, but clearly not impressive.

Elden Ring has higher engagement than many modern games with live services. For example, the game’s numbers surpass Baldur’s Gate 3 і Diablo 4 although both are designed for long-term play with regular updates.

Another interesting point is that Elden Ring: Nightreign is currently the most anticipated Souls game on Steam. Its release is scheduled for May 30, 2025 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. The game is already has system requirements that are not much different from the original and the weight of the complement is known exactly.

There are also funny nuances. For example, the developers from FromSoftware in Nightreign focused on solo and cooperative mode for three, but.. forgot to realize the classic duet. So if you were playing with two people — you’ll have to invite another friend or play with strangers.

Source: Tech4Gamers