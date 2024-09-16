85% of Ukrainian IT professionals use artificial intelligence in their work — most often juniors and executives

Profile resource of DOU analyzedhow Ukrainian IT professionals use artificial intelligence — it turned out that the most active users were beginners and managers, although the vast majority of respondents are still wary of the technology.

In general, 85% of surveyed IT professionals use AI in their work (a year ago, the number was only 57%): 41% of them work with the technology every day, while 32% use it several times a month.

Among the most active users of artificial intelligence are young professionals (89% of IT professionals with up to a year of experience vs. 79% of professionals with 10+ years of experience in IT) and executives (90% of Head, Architect, and Director of Engineering professionals use AI). At the same time, among seniors, 82% of professionals have integrated the technology into their work.

Technical specialists are less likely to use AI than non-technical ones: 84% vs. 91%. Marketers, designers, and UI/UX specialists are the most active in this area (95% of this category use AI), as well as HR, DevOps, and sales professionals (over 90%).

It is noted that employees of larger companies (200+ employees) use artificial intelligence less often than specialists in smaller ones.

Technical specialists use AI mainly to search for information, solutions, and tips, while more than half of developers, DevOps engineers, Data Scientists and Data Engineers, and sysadmins use the technology to write code, and less often — to find errors and debug.

Non-technical professionals use artificial intelligence to create texts and emails (84%), get information or tips (71%), and translate and find creative ideas (about 50%).