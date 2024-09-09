News IT business 09-09-2024 at 12:12 comment views icon

A portrait of a Ukrainian IT professional by DOU: A 30-year-old married Kyiv resident who donates $180 to the Ukrainian Armed Forces every month

author avatar
Kateryna Danshyna

News writer

Profile resource of DOU analyzedhow Ukrainian IT professionals live and work in 2024, and created an average portrait of a specialist.

The median age of a Ukrainian IT professional is now 30 years old (while in 2015 it was barely 26). The youngest are usually Data Science and Data Engineering specialists (28 years old), while the oldest are top-level technical specialists, CTOs/Directors of Engineering (35 years old).

The number of married people among Ukrainian IT professionals has also increased (probably due to the growth of the median age and the number of specialists in general) — 62.7%.

Although the share of women in the Ukrainian IT sector is growing (in 2015, —14%, and this year —26%), the number of men still significantly outnumbers women, reaching 74% in 2024.

The majority of Ukrainian IT professionals live in Kyiv (42%). At the same time, many specialists from the capital and smaller cities have moved to the west of Ukraine, to Lviv in particular, which is why the share has increased (18% and second place in the ranking).

At the same time, in 2024, the desire to emigrate among IT professionals increased — 15% are ready to leave if the opportunity arises, while 44% plan to stay in the country (the rest are thinking of leaving but are not actively planning anything or would like to leave with the possibility of returning).

As for salaries, they increased in 2024, but mainly due to an increase in the share of experienced Senior+ professionals. Bonuses decreased this year, with only 23% of IT employees receiving them.

