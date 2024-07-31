A blow to overbuying. «Ukrzaliznytsia» introduces verification through «Diia.Signature» for ticket purchases

«Ukrzaliznytsia» has decided to scale the experience with access to international tickets only for verified users. How notes the company’s press service, starting from August 1, 2024, tickets for flights #19/20 Kyiv – Chełm – Kyiv, #23/24 Kyiv – Chełm – Kyiv, #51/52 Kyiv – Przemyśl – Kyiv, #89/90 Kyiv – Przemyśl – Kyiv, #73/74 Kharkiv – Przemyśl – Kharkiv will be sold in application and on new website «Ukrzaliznytsia» for ticket sales will be carried out exclusively with verification through «Action.Signature». Previously, such verification was carried out for the sale of tickets for flights to/from Warsaw and Vienna.

It is noted that this decision is a temporary measure for the peak period of transportation, designed to overcome the abnormal activity of resellers. Currently, specialists of «Ukrzaliznytsia» block up to 50 attempts to buy tickets in bulk per day. Currently, ticket speculators only need to change their phone number to continue their business. This activity also slows down the system and prevents bona fide passengers from planning their travels in a guaranteed manner. With the introduction of verification through «Action.Signature», such speculators’ activity will become impossible.

At the same time, to meet the demand of foreign users who are unable to install «Дія», «Ukrzaliznytsia» will retain the current system of access to international tickets for at least one flight in each direction: Odesa – Przemyśl, Kharkiv – Chełm, Dnipro – Chełm, Kyiv – Przemyśl, Chop – Vienna, Mukachevo – Kosice, Lviv – Warsaw, Kyiv – Chisinau, etc.

It is also worth reminding you of the depth of international ticket sales «Ukrzaliznytsia»: