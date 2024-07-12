A book about Elden Ring is sold for the price of a Macbook. What’s so special about it?

Who would have thought that reading about deaths in a game would cost more than the game itself?

Fans of Elden Ring will have the opportunity to dive deeper into the world of the game thanks to a new book about its mythology. Tune & Fairweather has announced the release of a 500-page volume «Grace Given: The Mythology of Elden Ring» («Grace Given: The Mythology of Elden Ring»).

The author of the book is a popular YouTuber Geoff Truscot, known as SmoughTown. His channel has more than 230,000 subscribers and contains almost 200 videos dedicated to the lore of FromSoftware games and other well-known projects.

The publication will be decorated with more than 150 illustrations by artists Shimhaq, MenasLG, Chris Lewis Lee, and Elliot Wells. The book will be bound in antique white imitation leather, with a silk title page and velvet slipcase.

Fans will be able to choose one of three editions. The basic version will cost $278. The limited edition for $777 will additionally include a wooden case «Erdtree Arch» (Erdtree Arch) and gold stamping on the pages. The most expensive version for $1109, available only until August 10, will allow the owner to see their name printed in the book.

Pre-orders placed before August 10 guarantee free shipping and receipt of the electronic and audio versions of the book upon its release. Ten buyers of the standard edition will have a chance to win a limited edition, and early adopters of the limited edition will receive an exclusive art print of «Grace of Gold».

Tune & Fairweather has a track record of working with FromSoftware game content creators. Their previous works include books about Dark Souls, Demon’s Souls, and Bloodborne.

The release of «Grace Given» is scheduled for early 2025. The publishers promise that more affordable versions of the book will appear later. It is worth noting that the publication will not contain information about the recently released Shadow of the Erdtree expansion pack.

Source: Windowscentral