A cut scene from David Lynch’s 1984 film adaptation of «Dune» has been published online

Writer Max Evry, who wrote the book «A Masterpiece In Disarray (David Lynch’s Dune – An Oral History)», acquired footage from actress Molly Vrean, who played Garou (Alia Atrid’s nanny) in the film.

Gara’s role was minimized in the final version of «Dune», but Vreen kept the cut footage. In them, the heroine explains to Lady Jessica why the Fremen are afraid of her super-educated daughter Alia.

It is reported that the found cut footage edited by to make them closer to David Lynch’s style (watch the video below to learn more about the restoration process):

The footage will later be included in the new «Dune» Blu-ray set, which will be available for purchase in April.

The interest in David Lynch’s adaptation of Frank Herbert’s novel has grown following the success of «Dune: Part Two» already directed by Denis Villeneuve. Two weeks after its debut, the film raised $367.5 million — almost as much as the first part earned during its entire release (at the same time, the first part was awarded six statuettes at once«Oscar-2022»).