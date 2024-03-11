«Dune: Part Two» grossed $367.5 million in 11 days — almost as much as the first film earned in its entire run

The second part of Denis Villeneuve’s «Dune» added $81 million from 72 international markets in its second week of release, bringing its total foreign box office to $210.5 million. Combined with the considerable earnings of the domestic box office ($157 million), «Dune: Part Two» grossed $367.5 million in 11 days — only $66.4 million less than the first part earned in total.

Over the weekend, the film debuted in China with 142.1 million yuan ($20 million), the biggest Hollywood premiere in the country in 2024 (for Timothée Chalamet and Villeneuve, the biggest ever), notes Deadline. The Chinese IMAX network earned 33% of the total — $6.5 million (the director chose 70 mm film for the second «Dune», which provides greater detail and realism — by the way, the film was shot lenses made in Ukraine).

The overall launch results of the second «Dune» in China were roughly the same as those of «Dune» 2021, and higher than those of «Batman» with Robert Pattinson (+95%), «Blade Runner 2049» (+183%), «The Hunger Games: A Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes» (+330%) and «Indiana Jones and the Heirloom of Destiny» (+772%).

The top 5 markets for the film today include the UK ($24.8 million), China ($20 million), France ($19.4 million), Germany ($18.2 million) and Australia ($11.6 million). Japan will release the movie next Friday.

In Ukraine «Dune: Part Two» showed the best start in the history of Warner Bros. since the beginning of the war — UAH 32.6 million in the first weekend. The film also became one of the three most successful launches of the studio’s films in Ukraine in its history, behind only «Dune» 2021 with UAH 34.3 million and «Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald» 2018 with UAH 39.2 million.