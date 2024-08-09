«A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms» — sequel «Game of Thrones» revealed additional cast and another Targaryen

The Movie section is published with the support of ?

The series will debut in 2025 and will be set 100 years before the events of «Game of Thrones» and 100 years after the events of «House of the Dragon».

HBO introduced seven new actors who will join the project. They are: Edward Ashley («Masters of the Airwaves») as Ser Steffon Fosseur, Henry Ashton («A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder») — Deron Targaryen, Youssef Kerkur («House of Gucci») — Steeley Pate, Daniel Monks («Kaos») as Sir Manfred Dondarrion, Sean Thomas («How to Have Sex») — Raymun Fosoway, Tom Vaughan-Lawlor («Avengers: Infinity War») — Plummer and Danny Webb («The Regime») — Sir Arlan of Pennyworth.

Peter Claffey (Knight Duncan) and Dexter Saul Ansell (Squire Egg) will play the main roles in the series «A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms». The previously announced cast also includes Finn Bennett (Euron Targaryen), Bertie Carvel (Baelor Targaryen), Tanzin Crawford (Tansell), Daniel Ings (Lionel Baratheon) and Sam Spruell (Maekar Targaryen).

«Centuries before the events of «Game of Thrones» two heroes wandered Westeros… a young, naive, but brave knight, Ser Duncan the High, and his squire, Egg. The action takes place in an era when the Targaryen family still holds the Iron Throne, and the memory of the last dragon has not yet faded from the memory of the living. Great destinies, powerful enemies, and dangerous feats await these incredible friends», — from the official synopsis.

Three of the six episodes will be directed by Sarah Adina Smith («Chemistry Lessons») and the rest by Owen Harris («Black Mirror»). The script was written by Martin and Ira Parker («The Sympathizer», «Dragon’s Den»), with Ryan Condall («Dragon’s Den») joining as executive producer.

«A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms» will debut on Max in 2025 (no exact date yet).

Earlier, George R.R. Martin confirmed that seven shows from the «Game of Thrones universe are in development at once: in particular «10,000 ships» and the series about Aegon the Conqueror.

Source: Variety

The Movie section is published with the support of ?

LG Home Entertainment is a recognized innovator in the TV and AV industry. LG offers an enhanced home entertainment experience through its award-winning OLED and QNED LED TVs on the innovative WebOS Smart TV platform. In an effort to provide consumers with a first-class user experience, all LG home entertainment products are designed with environmental sustainability in mind, from production to disposal.