A lithium battery exploded in an apartment in the suburbs of Kyiv (allegedly) — a man suffered burns

Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Kyiv region reports about the explosion of an «unidentified object» (possibly a lithium battery) in a residential multi-storey building in Sofiyivska Borshchahivka. The explosion was reported at 13:54 on June 7.

An explosion and fire occurred on the fifth floor of the nine-story building. A man born in 1982 received second-degree burns to his hands and feet. The victim was taken to Kyiv Regional Hospital.

The fire was extinguished by 7 members of the Vyshneve fire and rescue unit and 3 pieces of equipment. The fire was extinguished at 14:19.

The State Emergency Service of Kyiv region today emphasized ensuring that citizens comply with safety rules when using alternative energy sources. SES employees conduct preventive raids in communities and explain the rules for using generators to staff and visitors.

Portable stations, generators, batteries, and other alternative sources of electricity are gaining popularity in the context of planned and emergency power outages. When using them, it is necessary to comply with fire safety and device operation rules. Devices from dubious manufacturers, counterfeit, handmade, and certain types of batteries (in particular, lithium batteries) can be particularly dangerous.