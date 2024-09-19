«A masterpiece, no less than». Francis Coppola rated «Megalopolis» 5 stars on Letterboxd

Director of «Megalopolis» Francis Coppola on the eve of the premiere appreciated rating your own movie with 5 stars on Letterboxd — a social network for creating movie lists, viewing logs, and reviews.

This is the highest possible rating, so it seems that the director really considers «Metropolis» a masterpiece. The film by Francis Gia Coppola’s granddaughter also received similar scores. In fact, these are the only films that Coppola has rated on Letterboxd.

«Megalopolis» itself, which the director has been developing for over 40 years, will make its debut in Ukraine on September 26. However, even before the official world premiere, the film got into a scandal — in one of the trailers showed fake quotes from critics. The media also wrote about Coppola’s alleged harassment of an intern, and now the director has filed a lawsuit, accusing journalists of slander.

«Megalopolis» — is an epic fable of ancient Rome set in modern America. An accident destroys the metropolis of New Rome, and the architect Caesar Catiline (Adam Driver), endowed with the ability to stop time, tries to build a utopian city from scratch.

The film also stars Shia LaBeouf («Transformers», «Fury»), Nathalie Emmanuel («Fast and Furious», «Game of Thrones»), Aubrey Plaza («White Lotus»), Giancarlo Esposito («Better Call Saul»), Laurence Fishburne («The Matrix», «John Wick»), Jason Schwartzman («The Hunger Games: A Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes»), Jon Voight and Dustin Hoffman.

It was reported that Coppola is fully self-financing the film, which cost at least $120 million.