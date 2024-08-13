A million listeners, a DDOS attack and Putin’s praise — the main thing about Elon Musk’s interview with Trump

Trump called a conversation with Musk one of the «largest interviews in history», and Elon expected at least 8 million listeners. However, everything went wrong from the start.

The conversation had to be postponed for at least 40 minutes due to technical problems. Musk later explained that Twitter was experiencing a DDOS attack at the time, although The Verge pointed out that the social network otherwise worked smoothly. In the end, instead of the announced 8 million, 915,000 people joined the broadcast in Space.

Initially, Trump took a long time told about the attempted assassinationaccused the Democrats of a coup to replace Biden on the presidential ticket and constantly referred to some «internal enemies». He even mentioned external enemies somewhat complimentarily:

«They are at the top of their game. They are tough, smart, and angry — and are going to defend their countries», — said Trump on Putin, Xi, and Kim Jong-un.

Musk only had time to periodically praise Trump, while humiliating his opponent:

«You — the path to prosperity. And Kamala is the opposite».

Trump himself called Harris incompetent and a radical left-wing lunatic, but praised her appearance:

«She looks like the most beautiful actress in history», Trump said of Harris’s photo on the cover of Time magazine. «In fact, she looks a lot like First Lady Melania».

The conversation covered a wide range of topics, including long episodes on energy policy and climate change. Elon was trying to downplay the threat of global warming by defending his electric car empire, while Trump modestly reminded him that «nuclear warming» poses a much greater danger.

Donald also said that selling American cars in Europe is «impossible», and overestimated the US assistance provided to Ukraine in the war, while downplaying the EU’s assistance:

«It sounds so good: «European Union». But let me tell you: they are not as cool as China, but they are bad… They treat our country badly».

In total, the interview lasted about two hours, but raised big questions not only about the content but also about Musk’s abilities as an interviewer and Trump himself as an interlocutor. Below is a summary of the assessment of both speakers from the Grok:

The main thing: Elon is accused of being unable to control the conversation and having poor communication skills, while Donald whispered at some points — Trump’s team representative Stephen Chang has already responded to this and said that some viewers probably did, I just had problems with my hearing.