A shooter with a shotgun shoots down Russian drones from a Ukrainian Yak-52 aircraft — close look from the sky

Photos and videos of a Ukrainian Yak-52 aircraft, which is known for hunting down Russian drones in the Ukrainian sky, have been posted on social media. Markings on the fuselage of the Yak-52 indicate the number of drones shot down.

The video makes it possible to see that the second crew member is a shooter with a conventional shotgun. The combination of the Yak-52 with its 50-year history and hand-held small arms has proven effective against Russian aggressors’ reconnaissance drones, which are extremely difficult to shoot down by other means.

The markings on the aircraft indicate at least eight Zala and «Orlan» UAVs that were eliminated by the aircraft. The markings with a bird and a cloud indicate drones that were destroyed due to natural circumstances in front of the Yak-52 crew.

Reports of a Yak-52 hunting for the occupiers’ UAVs emerged in April. The aircraft has a speed of up to 250 km/h, while the capabilities of Russian reconnaissance drones do not exceed 150 km/h. Interestingly, the cost of the Yak-52 is comparable to the price of the downed drones, but it still has a crew.

Sources: NV, Focus


