A shooter with a shotgun shoots down Russian drones from a Ukrainian Yak-52 aircraft — close look from the sky

Photos and videos of a Ukrainian Yak-52 aircraft, which is known for hunting down Russian drones in the Ukrainian sky, have been posted on social media. Markings on the fuselage of the Yak-52 indicate the number of drones shot down.

The video makes it possible to see that the second crew member is a shooter with a conventional shotgun. The combination of the Yak-52 with its 50-year history and hand-held small arms has proven effective against Russian aggressors’ reconnaissance drones, which are extremely difficult to shoot down by other means.

Ukrainian Yak-52 which is used to hunt down Russian reconnaissance UAVs over the southern Ukraine.

Video from a Russian drone. https://t.co/5Ba0xy7cWM pic.twitter.com/99havoXGSf — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) June 8, 2024

The markings on the aircraft indicate at least eight Zala and «Orlan» UAVs that were eliminated by the aircraft. The markings with a bird and a cloud indicate drones that were destroyed due to natural circumstances in front of the Yak-52 crew.

Reports of a Yak-52 hunting for the occupiers’ UAVs emerged in April. The aircraft has a speed of up to 250 km/h, while the capabilities of Russian reconnaissance drones do not exceed 150 km/h. Interestingly, the cost of the Yak-52 is comparable to the price of the downed drones, but it still has a crew.

Sources: NV, Focus