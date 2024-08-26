News Auto 08-26-2024 at 11:57 comment views icon

«A used 1998 Tesla Cybertruck for $5800» sold in the US — what’s wrong with that?

Andrii Rusanov

Someone from Georgia, USA, was selling a «1998 Tesla Cybertruck for $5800 on Facebook Marketplace. Elon Musk would have been very surprised, but the car has nothing to do with his company.

The list of characteristics says that the «Cybertruck» has more than 362 thousand km (225 thousand miles) of mileage. This is hardly possible for a real Cybertruck, whose sales began only on November 30, 2023.

Of course, in 1998, Tesla was not even a project. The company’s first model was the Roadster, which entered the market in 2008 — ten years later. However, the fact is that the car for sale is not actually a Cybertruck.

It is a Mitsubishi L200 that has been modified to look more like a Cybertruck. The L200 model had a 2.4-liter fuel-injected engine that produces 147 hp. The vehicle could be purchased with a five-speed manual or four-speed automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive.

The body was changed in such a way that the pickup received a triangular shape similar to the silhouette of the Tesla Cybertruck. No word on Elon Musk’s reaction to this blatant copyright infringement.

Sources: Rated Red, Autoevolution

