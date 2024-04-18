A24 created posters for the «Civil War» using neural networks — to help viewers better understand the «impact of the war»

Interestingly, none of the epic battle scenes on the posters are actually shown in the movie.

The five promotional images for «Civil War» show post-apocalyptic scenes in major US cities engulfed in conflict: here and «Sphere» amidst smoldering Las Vegas, a floating weapons installation in a lake outside Los Angeles, boats with refugees floating on a river in Chicago, and so on. In general, all the scenes hint at destruction in iconic places — though none of them were shown in the movie.

«Civil War» cost A24 $50 million to make, but promotional images hint at a much more expensive movie, which has caused dissatisfaction among many viewers.

«None of this happens in the movie», — wrote one of the readers under the studio’s post on Instagram. «You’re selling a movie that doesn’t exist, and that’s very strange. I love A24 with all my heart, but I’m confused by this situation».

Traditional hallucinations for AI were also not without their place in terms of geography — for example, two Marina Towers buildings in Chicago are actually located on the same side of the river, while the poster shows them on opposite sides A car with three doors or a giant swan in a lake also do not inspire confidence in technology.

«You know very well how the movie community feels about the use of content created by artificial intelligence», — another user wrote. «And the backlash against the neural network-generated footage for the horror movie «Late Night with the Devil» was more than enough to make it clear to everyone: WE DON’T WANT THIS. How stupid of the marketing team to even think this is acceptable».

In the comments The Hollywood Reporter a person close to the studio said that neural networks were used to help people «imagine the nationwide impact of the fictional war in the movie»:

«These are images of artificial intelligence inspired by the movie», — says the source. «The whole movie — is a big «what if», and so we wanted to continue that thought with powerful images of iconic landmarks with the dystopian realism of».

The film «Civil War», directed by Alex Garland, had a very successful debut at the box office — with a record-breaking $25.7 million Ironically, Garland was previously best known for his work on the 2014 film «Ex Machina», which warned of the dangers of AI.

«Civil War» tells the story of events in the United States during the Civil War — stars Kirsten Dunst, Wagner Moura, Kaley Spanaway, Steven Henderson and Nick Offerman.