Acer «has revealed» AMD Radeon RX 9060 XT 16 GB video card ahead of the official announcement

On the official Acer’s site, dedicated to Computex 2025, probably by accident, announced the Nitro Radeon RX 9060 XT OC 16 GB video card from AMD.

Such premature announcements violate the non-disclosure policy, so the information was removed, but screenshots were saved. The page now contains PCs, AI laptops, and monitors, but no graphics cards. It is also interesting that the screenshot shows the Acer Nitro Intel Arc A380 LP 6 GB card next to the Nitro Radeon RX 9060 XT OC.

As for the RX 9060 XT specifications, Acer wrote: «enjoy stunning 8K graphics and use artificial intelligence tools to create your next masterpiece based on RDNA 4» architecture. To realize these capabilities, the graphics card is expected to will receive the Navi 44 XT GPU.

More than a week ago momomo_us shared a screenshot of the catalog of one of the online stores with Acer graphics cards and XFX RX 9060 XT. Later, he added a corresponding XFX advertising rendering.

It is known that the video card will have 16 GB and 8 GB GDDR6 variants, 3230 MHz frequency and 3320 MHz OC (XFX, higher ones are possible in more expensive models). A nice detail is the availability of 16 GB of memory — in of the NVIDIA RTX 5060 presented yesterday It is only 8 GB.

The official presentation of AMD Radeon RX 9060 XT graphics card is expected on May 21, which is tomorrow. As for the price of the new product, the available unofficial leaked versions of $519.99 or $449.99 seem overpriced compared to competitors’ products, so it’s worth waiting for official offers.

Source: TechPowerUp