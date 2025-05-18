First tests of RTX 5060 — NVIDIA still provided a driver «selected» under harsh conditions

Recently, ITC.ua reported that NVIDIA has not provided the press with the RTX 5060 driver before its release, so no one expected preliminary reviews. But it appears that some people did get them — some reviews appeared.

The GamerStar Tech website says that it agreed to the terms only to get access to the driver and publish a review. The site clearly states that it was not possible to choose the settings, specific video cards, or measurement technology on their own — it was dictated by NVIDIA.

«NVIDIA has decided to make the driver, which is absolutely essential for testing the graphics card, available in advance only under certain conditions and to a very limited number of media outlets around the world», — GameStar explains.

NVIDIA has targeted specific media outlets, some of which report that this situation is very unusual, and they would prefer that the company allow all journalists to receive the driver without any restrictions. The reviews are generally positive, with some shortcomings noted. None of the publications commented on whether they might be paid-for. These materials (collected by VideoCardz):

Perhaps the most informative is the infographic provided by the French website JVTech. The review states that journalists were able to play only 5 games and with the settings specified by NVIDIA. Namely, in 1080p, with DLSS 4 in quality mode and MFG x4.

«We’d first like to point out that NVIDIA didn’t lie about their own benchmarks. So, yes, MFG is still capable of making the FPS meter explode like never before, even up to 300 FPS in Marvel Rivals or 146 FPS in Cyberpunk 2077. But there is a problem: 1% minimum results are a bit low for our taste in some games, especially in Hogwarts Legacy, which we find hard to consider playable», — JVTech writes.

Obviously, full and honest reviews should be expected after tomorrow’s release. It is officially known that NVIDIA RTX 5060 will be presented on May 19 at Computex 2025.