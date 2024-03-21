Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 and 18 with 14th-generation Core chips are available in Ukraine at a price starting at UAH 79 thousand

Acer has announced the availability in Ukraine of new Helios Neo series laptops equipped with 14th generation Intel Core processors. The updated lineup now includes not only the Predator Helios Neo 16 (PHN16-72) with a 16-inch screen, but also the Predator Helios Neo 18 (PHN18-71) with 18-inch screens, which are positioned as a full-fledged replacement for a large desktop PC.

Both variants offer IPS panels with a resolution of 2560×1600 pixels (16:10 aspect ratio). The Helios Neo displays now display 100% of the DCI-P3 palette rather than sRGB, compared to the previous generation. In addition, the screen refresh rate has increased to 240 Hz, and the matrix response time is 3 ms. The new products support NVIDIA Advanced Optimus and G-SYNC technologies.

The Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 and 18 laptops offer 14th-generation Intel Core processors up to Intel Core i9 14900HX, up to 32 GB of DDR5 memory at 5600 MHz, up to 2 TB SSD (in RAID 0), and discrete NVIDIA graphics cards up to GeForce RTX 4070 with a maximum power of 140 W in Turbo mode. These devices are designed for both gaming and digital content creation, as well as for performing resource-intensive tasks, including AI scenarios. The systems include a Wi-Fi 6E module with Intel Killer DoubleShot Pro technology, USB 3.2 connectors, two Type-C Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI 2.1 output, and a microSD card slot. There is also a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

The body of the new products is made of plastic, and the top cover is made of anodized aluminum with laser engraving. The membrane-type keyboard has four customizable RGB backlight zones and additional keys designed to quickly change modes and launch the PredatorSense application. It allows you to control RGB backlighting, overclocking parameters, fan speed, system status monitoring, and more.

Prices and availability

The new Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 and 18 laptops are now available for purchase in Ukraine at the following prices: