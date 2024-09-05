Acer Predator Orion 7000 — first PC with unannounced Intel Core Ultra 200K processor

Acer Predator Orion 7000 gaming PC has been announced. It became the first desktop computer to receive the Intel Core Ultra 200K (Arrow Lake-S) processor.

Intel is expected to announce this desktop platform only next month. Although the company does not mention the architecture, this information is already listed on the product page.

This makes Arrow Lake-S the first desktop platform with an integrated NPU. Prior to that, the Arrow Lake architecture was only available in laptops and embedded PCs.

The Predator Orion 7000 is also equipped with a Cyclone X 360 cooling system and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card. Despite the purely gaming purpose of the computer, Acer emphasizes the capabilities of artificial intelligence. The PC has Thunderbolt 4, Wi-Fi up to 46 Gbps. Thanks to a hard disk of up to 4 TB and a PCIe M.2 NVMe SSD, you can save installations of many games on the computer.

An interesting feature of this PC is the M.2 slot, which allows you to remove the drive without access to the motherboard. It is not yet known exactly how the connector is connected and works.

Acer has not yet confirmed the price or announced the release date of the new PC. However, Intel is expected to release the Arrow Lake-S in mid-October, so the launch will take place shortly after that.

Sources: Acer, VideoCardz